The professor died yesterday at the age of 68 Renato Favoritefirst researcher of the CNR and until less than a year ago director of the Department of Pneumology of the G. Monasterio Foundation CNR / Tuscany Region.

From Messina, his hometown, he arrived in Pisa at the age of 18 to study at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, where he graduated in 1979. He then specialized in Pulmonology and Physiology, Occupational Medicine and Radiodiagnostics. Shortly after the first specialization he had entered the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the CNR as a researcher until he became Director of the Pneumology Unit of the CNR-Regione Toscana G. Monasterio Foundation. From 1988 to 1990 he had spent a period of study and specialization in San Diego in the University of California, Department of Medicine, M-023 ° National Institute of Health-Fogarty International Center. Alongside his activity as a researcher for the Cnr, he supported that of external lecturer at the University of Pisa in the faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy, and at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in the Master’s in Respiratory Physiopathology.

Alone and in team, Prediletto has signed hundreds of scientific articles published in the most important world journals of studies and research in the medical field; his many interests as a pulmonologist include the evaluation of lung function in respiratory diseases, the physiological interpretation of chest radiographs, the pathophysiology of acute and chronic respiratory diseases, pulmonary gas exchange, pulmonary capillary stress, gas exchange in the Liver cirrhosis, COPD clinical trials. He was a member of various national and international pulmonary scientific societies.

Prediletto leaves behind his wife Elisabetta, his brothers Enzo, Saverio and Emilio, his two sons Edoardo and Jacopo from the journalist Candida Virgone, the Cicalini family with Andrea, Margherita and Niccolò. Until Monday, the funeral home is in the chapels of Mercy in via Pietrasantina; the last farewell to Professor Prediletto will instead be celebrated on Monday 2 January at 3.30 pm in the church of Pugnano in the Municipality of San Giuliano Terme.