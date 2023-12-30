Home » Professor Vittorio Emanuele Parsi underwent heart surgery after an illness, it is serious




Renowned Professor and Geopolitical Analyst Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Renowned professor and geopolitical analyst, Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, underwent emergency heart surgery after suffering from severe chest pain last Wednesday. The 62-year-old full professor of International Relations at the Catholic University is reported to be in very serious condition following the surgery in Treviso.

Professor Parsi initially sought medical attention at a hospital in Cortina after experiencing the intense chest pain. He was then transferred to Belluno before ultimately being taken to Treviso for the emergency procedure.

The news of Professor Parsi’s health condition has sent shockwaves through the academic and international relations communities. Colleagues and students have expressed their concern and well wishes for his speedy recovery.

Professor Parsi is well-respected for his expertise in international relations and geopolitical analysis, and his absence from the academic world will surely be felt. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time, and we hope for his full and swift recovery.

