Profiler in interview: How do I recognize a psychopath, Ms. Rizzo?

Health

Sabrina Rizzo is hard to fool — she’s a behavioral expert and police coach. A photo alone is enough for you to know what makes a person tick. Now she has written a book about the art of reading people. A conversation about revealing facial features, revealing pupils and the art of not being unsettled.

When you read your book and see what else you do, you get the feeling that you actually read people all the time, Ms. Rizzo. Is that correct?
Yes, it’s like when someone comes towards you and you automatically know whether it’s a man or a woman.

To read people, you rely primarily on non-verbal communication. Why?
Because we neglect the non-verbal communication channel very much. There are many people who have simply forgotten how to perceive these channels. While we know that someone who is blushing in the face is probably embarrassed, we can’t use the signal to tell a truth or a lie. But this is very important in interpersonal relationships.

