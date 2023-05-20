Profiteroles, who said they have to be sweet? In the savory version they give the best of them: seeing is believing

Savory profiteroles lend themselves to being served as an elegant appetizer or in a buffet: they are perfect to be enjoyed in one bite.

When we think of profiteroles, we imagine the classic pastry dessert characterized by a mountain of beignets filled with chantilly cream and covered with chocolate. We may have never tried one unexpected variant: i profiteroles salati.

It’s about a creative proposal that will surprise our palate. Let us not forget, however, that the cabbage pasta – the basic dough for preparing cream puffs and therefore profiteroles – is neutral, that is, it is neither sweet nor savoury. As a result we can actually use it for as well savory preparations.

We can fill the puffs by playing with various flavor combinations. Salmon, tuna or ham mousse, or a cream cheese with aromatic herbs, or a mushroom or olive cream. There are so many possibilities and this is an excellent opportunity to free ours creativity.

They are also a very practical alternative since the choux pastry and filling can be prepared in advance, and then assembled just before serving.

The filling: cream cheese

In this recipe we will prepare savory profiteroles with a cream cheese and the raw ham. For two-three people we will need 200 grams of fresh cheese (for example goat cheese, robiola or ricotta cheese), 50 grams of raw ham in thin slices, 50 grams of cream puffs, 20 grams of parmigiano grated, basil and pepper.

For the cream cheese, combine all the ingredients in the mixer (except the ham) and blend them until we have a nice consistency. smooth cream.

The presentation of savory profiteroles with cream cheese and cured ham

Cut the puffs in half (as if it were a sandwich), spread the cream cheese and place a slice of raw ham on it. We close the cream puff and voilà! Our appetizer is ready (alternatively we can fill the puffs with cream cheese without cutting them using the pocket bag; we will place the ham on top of the cream puff and fix it with a toothpick).

If we want to make a great impression, we can create the typical mound of cream puffs. All we need to do is put a drop of cream cheese in the center of the bottom surface of each puff, so that when we place them on the serving plate they won’t move. We form the cream puff base on the plate; after that, before moving on to the second layer of cream puffs, with the help of the sac à poche we make some dollops of cream cheese which will prevent the cream puffs from moving. We do the same before arranging the cream puffs on the third floor and complete with a single cream puff on top. Decorate with other tufts of cream cheese filling the empty spaces between the cream puffs.

