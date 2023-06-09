Progesterone: Does the old hormone get dressed again to stop Parkinson’s from the gut?

The enteric nervous system (ENS) is a complex network that extends throughout the gastrointestinal tract. It consists of about 100 million nerve cells, autonomously controls digestive processes and is often referred to as the second brain of man. But its function goes far beyond digestion: recent research has shown that the ENS communicates closely with the central nervous system (CNS), i.e. the brain and spinal cord. Nerve cells in the gastrointestinal tract communicate with those in the brain and spinal cord. This suggests that the nervous system in the digestive tract might influence processes in the brain that lead to Parkinson’s disease. Paula Neufeld and Lennart Stegemann, medical doctoral students at Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, were the first to detect progesterone receptors in nerve cells of the gastrointestinal tract and showed that progesterone protects the cells.

The gut-brain axis is not a one-way street; both nervous systems influence each other. A person’s diet has a direct impact on the gut microbiome, which in turn interacts with the ENS. Scientists are well aware that some neurotransmitters such as GABA, glutamate and tyramine are also produced by intestinal bacteria, such as local neurons. Researchers have shown that microbiome composition can also influence the central nervous system via the gut-brain axis, particularly via the vagus nerve, and promote diseases such as Parkinson’s disease. In one set of experiments, they cultured ENS nerve cells for several weeks and treated them with rotenone, a cellular toxin that targets cellular energy to mimic harmful conditions similar to Parkinson’s disease.

They found that nerve cells further treated with progesterone died much less frequently than untreated cells, by an average of 45%. The researchers took into account the presence of multiple progesterone receptors (PR-alpha/beta, mPRa/b and PGRMC1) and thus tested all of them with pharmacological modulators to find the one responsible for the protective effects. Indeed, administration of the progesterone receptor antagonist AG205 abolished the observed effect, indicating that the crucial neuroprotective effect of progesterone depends on this receptor and not on the classical ones, although SNE neurons express all of them. It is thought that progesterone does not bind directly to PGRMC1 alone, but that it first forms a complex with the cellular protein serpin mRNA-binding protein (SERBP1) which acts as a membrane receptor for progesterone

Furthermore, PGRMC1 is thought to regulate intracellular calcium levels and increase BDNF levels through the modulation of MAP-kinase signaling. Since PGRMC1 is associated with Golgi apparatus, ER and mitochondrial membranes, this receptor could be important for protection against stress in the endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondria, triggered by cellular toxins that cause Parkinson’s such as rotenone or 6-OHDA. Given the effects that diet has on the composition of the intestinal microbiota; and how this interacts not only with the local immune system, but also with the nervous system which has a back-and-forth communication with the brain, scientists believe that a balanced diet can not only contribute to the preservation of nerve cells in the intestine, but can even delay Parkinson’s disease for many years or even prevent it altogether.

Nonetheless, their findings open up prospects for the development of new neuroprotective therapeutic approaches to combat diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

