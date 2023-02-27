In the rallying call of the left against the “fascist danger” after the events in Florence at the Liceo Michelangiolo, the letter from the principal and the response from the Minister of Education Valditara, the unions could not be missing who announced a demonstration on March 4 in the capital Tuscan.

The proposal came from the RSU (Unitary Trade Union Representatives) of the schools in Florence for “a great demonstration in defense of the school and the Constitution” and was accepted by the CGIL, CISL and UIL involving “all democratic and anti-fascist realities”. The initiative was born “following the attack in front of the Michelangiolo high school and the unacceptable words of Minister Valditara on the letter from the head teacher of the Leonardo Da Vinci high school” and is characterized by a clear political intention: “Expressing our great concern for the facts occurred recently: first the neo-fascist attack on the students of the Liceo Michelangiolo in Florence, who recall the darkest moments of our recent history; then the unacceptable words of Minister Valditara, who, instead of condemning squad violence, lashed out at the director, attacking her for having invited her school community to monitor against the return of violent and totalitarian ideologies, thus effectively attacking the same freedom of thought and expression”.

If the demonstration in Florence in March will be only the last in chronological order, from 22 October (the day the Meloni government took office) to today, amidst strikes and protests, the unions have spent almost more time in the streets than putting forward ideas and proposals for workers. In reality, even before the government took office, on 8 October the CGIL, one year after the attack on its headquarters, had organized a large demonstration entitled “Italy, Europe, listen to work” asking “Italy and all ‘Europe to put the issues of work and social justice back at the center’ and addressing ten proposals to the new government.

Although on that occasion the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini had said “we have no prejudice against anyone, we judge on the basis of what is done”, referring to the Meloni executive in the process of formation, after only two months the CGIL and UIL called a week of general strikes against the maneuver which culminated on Friday 16 December. From public transport to schools, from offices to universities, everyone took to the streets to protest against the government which «clears customs a maneuver which will paradoxically affect the poorest people, increasing inequalities and social injustice, will mortify stable and public work, opening the door to greater precariousness and privatizations and which, far from tackling tax inequity, will end up rewarding tax evaders. Faced with this destruction of rights and this repeated offense against the dignity of people, the union’s response is a general strike».

Last week, Friday 17 February, the national strike of local public transport took place, among the reasons that prompted the workers of Atac (the Rome transport company) to fold their arms, also the war in Ukraine and military spending. The following day in Bari, the CGIL took to the streets in a demonstration to say no to the differentiated autonomy of the Regions after approval by the Council of Ministers.

The center-right government has been in office for a few months but every occasion becomes a reason for the unions to protest, strike or demonstrate. More than protecting workers, they seem animated by political ends, it wouldn’t be the first to happen.