Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis: at least 12 forms of the disease known today

Prof. Claudia Mandato (Salerno): “The classification of this rare pathology is expanding thanks to the discovery of new pathogenetic mechanisms”

The progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) it is a rare genetic disease characterized precisely by cholestasis, i.e. by a decreased or interrupted flow of bile from the liver to the intestine, “an alteration that resides both in the transport mechanism and in the secretion of bile acids”, explains the Professor Claudia Mandato, of the University of Salerno, who spoke at the “Together hand in hand” event, recently organized for the launch of the drug odevixibat in Italy. “In recent years, new pathogenetic mechanisms underlying PFIC have been identified and this – underlines Professor Mandato – has made it possible to extend the classification of the various forms of the disease”.

THE PATHOLOGY IN BRIEF

Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis is a typical childhood disease which impairs the formation and transport of bile. The estimated prevalence of the disease is one case for every 50,000-100,000 births. It is an extremely serious disease, able to affect the liver functions to the point of making it necessary to organ transplant before adulthood. PFIC leads to lipid malabsorption, severe vitamin deficiencies, growth retardation, nutritional problems, rickets, jaundice, severe pruritus, liver fibrosis that can progress to cirrhosis and other extrahepatic disorders (short stature, sensorineural deafness, watery diarrhea, pancreatitis, etc. ).

THE BILE

“Knowing more about the composition of bile helps to understand the mechanisms that determine progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis”, explains Professor Mandato. “The genetic defect underlying the disease, in fact, causes alterations in the synthesis-secretion and transport of bile acids”.

The liver produces about 500-600 ml of bile each day, a liquid that is composed mainly of water and electrolytes, but which also includes some organic compounds such as bile acids, phospholipids (mainly lecithin), cholesterol, bilirubin and other substances produced by the body or ingested (such as drugs or their metabolites). “Bile acids (AB) represent more than 60% of the organic components of bile”, underlines Prof. Mandato. “After being synthesized inside the hepatocytes [le cellule del fegato, N.d.R.]bile acids are transported by the BSEP protein within the bile canaliculi of the liver. Only 5% of bile acids are lost in the feces: 95% of them are reabsorbed in the intestine thanks to a mechanism regulated by the farnesoid X nuclear receptor (FXR), a protein that regulates the formation and secretion of bile and its physiological recirculation between the liver and intestines”. This bile recirculation process is based on a delicate balance that resides in the synchronized activity of the liver and intestines, modulated by hormones and diet: in PFIC this mechanism does not work properly, just as there are alterations in the formation of the bile itself.

THE MAIN FORMS OF PFIC

There are three major subtypes of familial progressive intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC types 1, 2, and 3) and account for 1-2% of all neonatal and pediatric cholestasis. In recent years, however, classification of PFICs has expanded considerably thanks to the identification of new pathogenetic mechanisms. “In the light of the new discoveries – explains Prof. Mandato – the number of subtypes of PFIC has grown and, to date, at least twelve forms of the disease are known”. Between these, the most frequent are PFIC types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

PFIC1 is due to mutations in the gene ATP8B1, which encodes the FIC1 protein. The alteration of FIC1 indirectly compromises the secretion of bile acids and prevents the correct functioning of the transport protein BSEP. PFIC1 manifests as cholestasis in the first few months of life, increased serum bile acid concentrations, and severe pruritus. Furthermore, since the FIC1 protein is expressed at the level of various organs, its alteration also causes systemic symptoms such as a predisposition to the development of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, hearing loss, pancreatitis and diarrhea. GTT (gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase, a blood index of liver disease) values ​​are normal.

PFIC2 is due to mutations in the gene ABCB11, which encodes the BSEP protein. The disease manifests more severely and earlier than PFIC1, with symptoms such as cholestasis, cholelithiasis (gall stones), vitamin malabsorption and a high risk of hepatocellular carcinoma. Although PFIC2 causes severe liver damage, it is not associated with extrahepatic manifestations. Also in this case the GTT values ​​appear normal and the severity of the disease depends on the residual activity of the BSEP protein.

PFIC3 is due to mutations in the gene ABCB4, which encodes MDR3, a membrane glycoprotein with pump function. These mutations cause defects in the secretion of bile phospholipids. GGT values ​​are elevated in this subtype of familial progressive intrahepatic cholestasis. PFIC3 progresses to secondary biliary cirrhosis.

PFIC4 it is due to an alteration of the TJP2 junction protein and presents a highly variable spectrum of clinical manifestations, with normal GGT values ​​and an early risk of hepatocellular carcinoma.

In the PFIC5 there is a deficiency of FXR, the farnesoid X nuclear receptor, which normally has the function of regulating the synthesis of bile acids, stimulating their excretion in the bile and inhibiting their reabsorption in the hepatocytes. FXR impairment causes serious systemic effects (eg coagulopathies).

At PFIC6 (a PFIC 10) it can give rise to the condition called “Microvillous inclusion intestinal disease” (MVID), which causes intractable diarrhea and/or cholestasis. The protein involved is MYO5B, which regulates the positioning of BSEP on the hepatocyte membrane: the pathology, therefore, manifests itself in a similar way to PFIC2, which is due to BSEP deficiency.

“The genes involved in type 1, 2 and 3 PFICs – explains Prof. Mandato – may also be responsible for episodic forms of PFIC, the so-called benign recurrent intrahepatic cholestasis (BRIC)”. In these pathologies, jaundice, pruritus and malabsorption are found. Infections, hormone treatments, and some medications can act as triggers for disease flare-ups.

The last decade has been particularly productive for studying the pathophysiology of familial progressive intrahepatic cholestasis and for understanding the molecular basis of the disease. This has made it possible not only to broaden the classification of PFICs but also to broaden therapeutic horizons, with the development of new drugs that inhibit the ileal transport of bile acids such as obevixibat, which has recently also been available in Italy.