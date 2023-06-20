Progressol – for healthy growth of children

(Image source: @Stefan Denk)

Healthy nutrition is the be-all and end-all for healthy growth in children and adolescents. But even in regions with a sufficient selection of seasonal and fresh food, parents often face insurmountable obstacles. According to a cross-border study from Austria and Germany, young people generally prefer baked goods to fruit.

More and more girls and boys are leaving their wholemeal bread in their school bag and buying snacks or sweets during the break. The result is daily but fruitless discussions between the generations. Progressol’s innovative nutrient complex provides the long-awaited answer. Developed under the latest scientific aspects and confirmed in numerous studies, the natural amino acid formulation makes it easier for children to absorb vital substances without any problems. In this way, parents can be sure of the healthy growth of their son and daughter.

We eat inadequately

Growth is not only determined by genes, but also by healthy nutrition during childhood. However, according to independent studies, our children do not absorb enough nutrients. As a result, bone and muscle growth are inhibited, and the immune system and ability to concentrate are weakened. Malnutrition usually begins when a child starts school. As soon as parents no longer have any direct influence on their children’s eating habits, they increasingly turn to foods containing sugar and fat. Progressol has also recognized this dilemma – and taken care of it.

Progressol offers the simple solution

Founded in 2019, the Austrian company devoted years of research to targeted nutrient intake for children between the ages of four and 14. With Progressol they have successfully developed the first nutrient complex with a special amino acid formulation. Scientifically based and confirmed by independent studies, Progressol efficiently supports the needs of individual growth phases.

Progressol offers everything in one. In addition to proteins, prebiotic fibers have a positive effect on the intestinal flora. Vitamins, minerals and trace elements support growth, strengthen memory and nerve tracts. Finally, other specifically selected nutrients ensure the necessary regeneration after strenuous sports hours or grueling homework. All ingredients are free of gluten and soy, preservatives and artificial flavors, sweeteners or colorings.

Developed jointly with doctors and nutritionists, the effectiveness of the active ingredients has been proven by numerous studies. The research-based formula provides the optimal combination of all the nutrients essential for healthy growth. Even after school enrollment, parents no longer have to worry about their children’s health. And discussions at the dinner table are a thing of the past.

Progressol is the nutrient complex that provides children with an unbalanced diet with valuable building blocks and helps to avoid or compensate for nutritional deficiencies.

