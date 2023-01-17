Of Valentina Santarpia

The Minister of Health: «Economic interests do not prevail over the protection of health». Objective? A tobacco-free generation, with less than 5% smokers by 2040

Thirty years after the law that banned smoking in public places, the famous Sirchia law of 2003, the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci he anticipated a reform that should further tighten the anti-cigarette limits. In the Social Affairs Committee in the House, he announced his intention to «extend the smoking ban to other outdoor places in the presence of minors and pregnant women; eliminate the possibility of equipping smoking rooms in closed rooms; extend the ban also to emissions from new products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products; extend the advertising ban to new products containing nicotine». Objective? To create a “tobacco-free generation”, i.e., as required by the European Plan against Cancer 2021, a generation where less than 5% of the population consumes tobacco by 2040.

The starting point is the observation that “unhealthy lifestyles” are widespread (the number of smokers grew in 2022 for the first time since 2006), which therefore push the government to “tackle the prevention and fight against smoking, which is still the main cause of preventable morbidity and mortality in Italy”. According to a new study published in The Lancet, smokers are associated with an increased incidence of 56 different diseases ranging from a 6% increased risk of diabetes to a 216% increased risk of laryngeal cancer.

But the new measures, he explained Tell uswill have to take into account «the constant growing diffusion of new products on the market, such as electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products, and the ever-increasing evidence on their possible harmful effects on health». To take action, therefore, it is necessary to counter "the multiple economic interests linked to tobacco" which involve the economic ministries and which must not prevail over the "protection of health": firstly by transposing "by 23 July 2023 of the Commission delegated directive relating to the elimination of certain exemptions concerning heated tobacco products, to allow it to enter into force from 23 October 2023".

Local experiments to further limit the possibilities of smoking have been implemented in Puglia, in the wake of the Spanish example: in Barcelona smoking was banned on the beach after a pilot project launched in 2022. In Puglia the “trials” started last summer — in the first season without Covid restrictions — but they should turn into a ban in 2023.