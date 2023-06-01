Project “HEALTHY!” / Health promotion: vdek publishes learning materials for working with people with learning difficulties

Berlin – The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek), in cooperation with the Catholic University for Social Sciences Berlin (KHSB), has published the second practical guide to the “HEALTHY!” project. The practical help is intended to help strengthen the health literacy of people with learning difficulties. On 140 pages, interested specialists in the field of disability assistance will find four different seminars that can be implemented for and with people with learning difficulties. Treated under the headings “What strengthens the heart?”, “Bye sugar – bye disposable bottles. Drink healthy without waste”, “From apples to onions: stay crisp – avoid waste” and “stay cool – avoid stress. Recharge your batteries, really relax” relevant topics on promoting exercise, healthy nutrition, climate-friendly behavior and stress management.

Knowledge acquisition understandable and interactive

“How can prevention and health promotion become tangible for people with learning difficulties? The answer is simple: by developing health promotion offers together,” says Ulrike Pernack, head of the department for prevention, health and self-help promotion at the vdek. “‘Not about us without us’ is also the motto of the ‘HEALTHY!’ project.”

The practical help is scientifically based and attaches great importance to comprehensibility and interactivity. In this way, health knowledge is conveyed in easy language and developed in groups in a playful way. The second practical guide builds on many years of practical knowledge since the first practical guide “HEALTHY!”, which the vdek published in 2017. The content of both publications was created by an inclusive team of employees at a workshop for disabled people in Berlin and employees of the university.

In addition to the current practical help, the vdek, in cooperation with the KHSB, offers online seminars for specialists in disability support and inclusion, employees from educational fields and those interested in health education. The seminars provide the participants with assistance in implementing the learning content. The next seminar round will take place from September 2023.

The new practical guide is available for download at www.gesunde-lebenswelten.com. A print version is expected to be available from July 2023.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK)

– BARMER

– DAK Health

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.