Proline can cause depression

Can proline promote depression?

Over 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression and the basic mechanisms are difficult to understand. Previous treatment options are only effective in 50 percent of patients – and of these 50 percent, 40 percent suffer a relapse after the therapy has been completed. New treatment approaches are therefore urgently needed.

A study of Girona Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBGI) und there Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona from May 2022 showed that the amino acid proline (together with the intestinal flora) can have a significant influence on the development of depression ( 1 ) – an aspect that could be considered in future therapies.

Intestinal flora decides whether amino acids become a problem

It was found that patients who consumed a lot of proline through their diet also suffered more frequently from depression. But not everyone who ate a lot of the amino acid was depressed. Apparently, it depended on the composition of the intestinal flora whether a proline-rich diet increased the risk of depression or not.

The risk of depression only increased when the level of the amino acid in the blood increased as a result of the proline-rich diet. This in turn was dependent on the composition of the intestinal flora.

Certain intestinal flora, together with proline, cause depression

In order to check whether a high level of the amino acid in the blood was actually the cause or possibly just the result of a depressed mood, the intestinal flora of the study participants was transplanted into mice. When the animals were fed the gut flora from individuals with high levels of proline, they became depressed, suggesting that the amino acid may be causally linked to depression, according to Dr. Rafael Maldonado, neuropharmacologist at UPF and principal investigator.

Since fruit flies ( Drosophila melanogaster) are, contrary to expectations, very similar to humans in a number of respects, they are used, among other things, in Alzheimer’s research, but also in research into depression and its causes. The Spanish scientists gave the flies (with the food) two specific strains of bacteria that had previously been taken from the intestinal flora of people who eat a lot of proline.

A group of flies received lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus plantarum), which are among the beneficial gut bacteria and are also associated with a lower risk of depression in mice, for example. These flies were by no means depressed and continued to fly highly motivated towards their fruit salad. However, the flies that had received Enterobacter bacteria (E. cloacae) were clearly depressed (listless and ignoring sweet foods). The Enterobacter strain mentioned is also associated with depression in humans.

The intestinal flora of depressed people does not produce enough GABA

Other gut bacteria that are most likely to increase proline levels and thus contribute to depression are Parabacteriodes and Prevotella bacteria. Bifidobacteria considered beneficial, on the other hand, are in the minority in people with high levels of the amino acid.

It may also be due to the ability of the bacteria to form GABA, whether they have a depressive or antidepressant effect. E. cloacea is clearly low in GABA production, while L. plantarum is high in GABA production.

GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) is a neurotransmitter (messenger substance) that fulfills many important functions in the body, such as having a calming effect on the nervous system and thereby reducing anxiety and restlessness (1). Too much proline, on the other hand, inhibits the production of GABA. GABA does not necessarily have to be transported from the intestine to the brain, especially since it is still uncertain whether GABA can cross the blood-brain barrier. Nevertheless, GABA in the gut can influence the GABA level in the brain via the so-called gut-brain axis (via nerves and hormones).

If the amino acid gets into the brain, it can cause depression

The intestinal flora is therefore decisive as to whether a lot of the amino acid is actually absorbed from a proline-rich diet. If the amino acid now reaches the brain, it can cause depressive states there – so the thesis, which was confirmed by further studies with fruit flies. Because if fruit flies that were genetically modified in such a way that the amino acid could not be transported to the brain ate proline, then they stayed in a good mood and were therefore resistant to depression.

“Our results show the importance of the amino acid and its influence on depressive mood in humans – a factor that has not yet been taken into account,” emphasizes Dr. José Manuel Fernández-Real from the research group Nutrition, Eumetabolism and Health at the IDIBGI and together with Dr. Maldonado leader of the study.

What amounts are harmful?

Of course, in order to be able to practice an appropriate diet, one must first know which foods contain a lot of proline and which ones rather little, and one should know which amounts of it could be problematic and which not. Because the amino acid is not automatically harmful, but has important functions in the organism. Only an excess should be avoided.

According to the WHO, the average daily intake of proline is 5.2 grams. Intake amounts above this value were referred to in the above study as high consumption and can therefore promote depression depending on the composition of the intestinal flora (1).

Which foods contain proline?

Below are food choices and their proline content per 100g ( 3 ):

Emmentaler 3671 mg Camembert 2160 mg Wheat Flour (Type 1050) 1610 mg Peanuts 1455 mg Tofu 1150 mg Pork 1070 mg Lentils 1039 mg Beef 936 mg Shrimp 870 mg Seelachs 710 mg Chicken egg 590 mg Butter 69 mg Bananas 40 mg Tomaten 16 mg apples 10 mg

Dairy products, meat and legumes in particular contain large amounts of the amino acid. On the other hand, there is little of it in fruit and vegetables in particular, so that a plant-based diet – as has often been emphasized elsewhere on our website (nutrition for depression) – is also the ideal form of nutrition for depression ( 4 ).

For depression: Eat low in proline and clean up the intestinal flora

In the future, two additional aspects could be used to prevent and treat depression: a low-proline diet and measures to ensure a healthy intestinal flora.

Since lactic acid bacteria (lactobacteria) and bifidobacteria seem to have a protective effect according to the findings presented above, probiotics, which mostly consist of bacteria from these two groups (e.g. Combi Flora) that accompany therapy for depression.

Depression is also caused by many different circumstances, so that in addition to nutrition, other holistic measures should always be taken. In our article Depression: These measures can help you will find many holistic approaches, explanations and tips on depression.