Prolonged use of aspirin increases the risk of anemia in the elderly

Low-dose asprin appears to be of great importance for the secondary prevention of heart attack and stroke, or in those who have already had a lesion of this type. And in some cases acetylsalicylic acid can also be indicated in the primary prevention of subjects at high risk. But obviously the use of the drug must also be decided considering the relationship between risk and benefit: if it is true that it can prevent the formation of clots inside the vessels by reducing the aggregation of platelets, it is undeniable that precisely because of its on the other hand, precisely because of its activity, the medicine can increase the chances of significant bleeding and possible haemorrhage, especially in the elderly.

