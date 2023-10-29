Prominent Ophthalmologist Dr. Ignacio Vinuesa Silva Honored at Cadiz Medicine Awards 2023 for Glaucoma Treatment Expertise

advanced stage. Regular eye exams are crucial for early detection and treatment of glaucoma. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking, can help reduce the risk of developing glaucoma.

Dr. Ignacio Vinuesa Silva has been at the forefront of glaucoma treatment, pioneering innovative techniques such as Non-Perforating Deep Sclerectomy (EPNP). His dedication to his patients and commitment to public healthcare has earned him recognition and respect within the medical community.

During the Cadiz Medicine Awards 2023, organized by the College of Physicians of Cádiz, Dr. Vinuesa Silva was honored for his contributions to ophthalmology and his exceptional work in the treatment of glaucoma. His longtime friend and colleague, Amaro Camacho, praised him for his professional humility and his ability to delegate responsibilities effectively.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Vinuesa Silva emphasized the importance of teamwork and the value of sharing knowledge and experience. He acknowledged that his success as a leader came from surrounding himself with talented individuals who excelled in their respective fields.

Reflecting on his career, Dr. Vinuesa Silva attributed his accomplishments to the lessons he learned from his father, who was also a doctor. He emphasized the significance of hard work, treating patients with kindness, and prioritizing their well-being above all else.

Regarding his relationship with hospital management, Dr. Vinuesa Silva expressed his belief that a head of service should always advocate for the well-being of their team. He recounted a time when he stood up to management, ultimately leading to a positive resolution and improved conditions for his colleagues.

Dr. Vinuesa Silva also shared his thoughts on the current challenges faced by Punta de Europa Hospital, particularly the issue of overcrowding in the emergency room. He acknowledged that the hospital’s location, far from central administration in Seville, posed difficulties in obtaining necessary resources and support.

Since his retirement, Dr. Vinuesa Silva has embraced a fulfilling life outside of medicine. He remains engaged with his former colleagues, enjoys playing music with his band, and actively participates in the local community, including a chirigota and an NGO. Spending time with his wife and granddaughter brings him great joy and fulfillment.

In addition to his retirement activities, Dr. Vinuesa Silva has dedicated his time and resources to a medical association focused on preventing avoidable blindness in Ethiopia. He supports a hospital and various educational programs in the Tigray region, providing essential services to a disadvantaged community.

Reflecting on the status of doctors in Spain, Dr. Vinuesa Silva lamented the lack of respect and recognition they receive, particularly after retirement. Nevertheless, he remains content with his life and appreciates the freedom and opportunities that retirement brings.

With a wealth of anecdotes and experiences throughout his career, Dr. Vinuesa Silva has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the field of ophthalmology and the lives of his patients. His dedication, humility, and commitment to using his knowledge and experience to benefit others serve as an inspiration to his colleagues and future generations of doctors.

