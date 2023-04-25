Home » Promising malaria vaccines need modern refrigerated logistics
by admin
Von Luc Provost, CEO B Medical Systems

Hundreds of thousands of people – mostly children – die from malaria worldwide every year, and according to a report by the WHO, almost half the world's population was at risk of malaria in 2021. Although malaria is a curable disease, it is difficult to prevent and treat due to the high adaptability of the vectors and parasites involved. Medications can help, but the best option to combat it is the use of vaccines.

