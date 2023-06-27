promising new drug for the most difficult cases

MeteoWeb

The authoritative scientific journal Journal Of Clinical Oncology published the results of one international study – coordinated byEuropean Institute of Oncology – which open a new window of hope for the treatment of advanced and platinum-resistant ovarian cancers. The data from phase 2 of the research, conducted on 178 patients, in fact confirm that the drug Relacorilant given by mouth before, during and after chemotherapy infusion Nab-paclitaxelincreases disease-free survival by approximately one year and improves the duration of response to therapy compared with treatment with Nab paclitaxel as monotherapy, without increasing adverse side effects.

“The benefits that the patients have had from the combined therapy are very significant especially if we consider that Relacorilant is a safe and easy drug to take. Unfortunately, treatment options for women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer are currently limited, but we are on the verge of developing an entirely new way to treat this difficult disease. So every step towards the goal counts. Now, as always happens in medical research, the results we obtained in phase 2 must be confirmed on a larger group of patients” he declares Nicoletta Colombofirst author of the work, Director of the Ovarian Cancer Center and Director of the IEO Gynecology Program.

Phase 3 of the study involves enrollment of 360 patients and is already underway at the European Institute of Oncology and in various centers internationally.

