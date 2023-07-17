Promising Results: Donanemab Shows Potential in Slowing Alzheimer’s Disease Progression

Study Finds Donanemab Drug May Slow Memory and Thinking Problems in Early-Stage Alzheimer’s Disease

A recent study of 1,736 patients has revealed promising results in the use of the drug donanemab to slow the progression of memory and thinking problems in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. This is particularly significant for patients in the early stages of the disease when amyloid-beta accumulation is limited.

The study, conducted over a year and a half, demonstrates that the drug has the potential to slow cognitive decline by 35% in patients treated at an early stage and by 22.3% overall. These findings translate into a 4- to 7-month delay in cognitive decline. Furthermore, approximately half of the patients treated with donanemab experienced no clinical worsening for at least a year, compared to only 29% of those who received a placebo.

These positive results come just days after the FDA’s full approval of lecanemab, a drug with a similar mechanism of action to donanemab.

However, there are still some concerns to be addressed regarding the clinical benefits versus the risks associated with these treatments. While the study shows statistically significant results in favor of the drug, some scientists argue that these improvements may not have a significant impact on patients’ daily lives. Additionally, the risks associated with donanemab are evident.

Like other monoclonal antibodies, donanemab can potentially cause significant side effects. Some patients in the study developed a condition called Aria (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), which involves swelling or micro-bleeding in specific areas of the brain. Of the participants treated with donanemab, 24% experienced cerebral swelling, and 31.4% suffered from microhemorrhages. While most cases were mild or moderate, 1.6% of patients developed severe symptoms. Tragically, three patients died during the trial from causes possibly related to this side effect.

Although the introduction of drugs like donanemab and lecanemab signifies a new era of Alzheimer’s disease therapy, experts emphasize the importance of accurate and timely diagnosis, as well as individualized discussions on the risks and benefits of treatment. The focus should also shift towards chronic care management for patients.

As Alzheimer’s continues to impact millions worldwide, advancements in disease-modifying therapies offer hope for individuals and their families. However, further research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits and risks associated with donanemab and similar drugs.

In the meantime, individuals experiencing memory and cognitive difficulties are urged to seek medical advice and support, as early intervention and appropriate management can make a significant difference in their quality of life.

