promising results from a drug combination study. « Medicine in the Library

The Mays Cancer Center at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio recently conducted a clinical trial combining two drugs in patients with recurrent high-grade glioblastoma (GBM).

The treatment consisted of a standard chemotherapy called bevacizumab (commercial name Avastin) combined with a small molecule fatty acid synthase inhibitor called TVB-2640 (o Denifanstat). Glioblastoma tumors rely on their ability to produce fatty acids for growth.

Mays Cancer Center enrolled and treated 25 patients with GBM. Side effects such as rashes, dry eyes and fatigue were mild, and the researchers noted an improvement in progression-free survival at six months.

The Phase II study in relapsed high-grade astrocytoma, TVB-2640 was found to be a well-tolerated oral drug that could be safely combined with bevacizumab. The data support the initiation of a larger multi-center study.

The results were published in “Clinical Cancer Research“, una rivista dell’American Association for Cancer Research.

Read the full text of the article:

Phase II investigation of TVB-2640 (denifanstat) with bevacizumab in patients with first relapse high-grade Astrocytoma.

Kelly W, Diaz Duque AE, Michalek J, et al.

Clin. Cancer Res. 2023:OF1-OF7. doi: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-22-2807

Source: Mays Cancer Center at the University of Texas Health Science Center