Promising ultrasound immunotherapy for pancreatic cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Promising ultrasound immunotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 16, 2023

Ultrasound is a promising technique for cancer treatment. Unlike laser light, which is used in photodynamic therapy of cancer, ultrasound waves can reach deep into tissue, up to 12cm, to treat deep-seated tumors without harming healthy cells. A team of researchers from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Donghua University in China applied this technique as reported in the journal Applied Chemistry International Edition.

Sonodynamic treatment was exceptionally effective in mouse models, with full recovery achieved for mice implanted with orthotopic pancreatic tumors. After injection into the bloodstream, the team used imaging methods to observe accumulation of the nanomodulators in tumor tissue. The ultrasound treatment then activated the drugs, and the tumors collapsed within days.

The team points out that this sonodynamic method can be used to reach much deeper parts of the body than photodynamic therapy, greatly expanding the potential uses of activated immunotherapies at tumor sites.

Read abstract of the article:
Activatable Semiconducting Polymer Pro-nanomodulators for Deep-Tissue Sono-immunotherapy of Orthotopic Pancreatic Cancer
Jingchao Li, Ningyue Yu, Dong Cui, Jiaguo Huang, Yu Luo, Kanyi Pu
Applied Chemistry International Edition

