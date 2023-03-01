Home Health promote physical activity even with prescriptions
In a plan on health, the ministry is working on defining a national program to promote physical activity. This is a project that also includes methods for prescribing physical exercise and providing the service throughout the country. This was announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the presentation of the World Day Against Obesity, specifying that the instrument could be that of the Lea (essential levels of assistance) to make it a “collectible” service.

