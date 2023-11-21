Promoting Animal Welfare in Colombia: Evaluation of Different Species in Primary Production

The Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) has announced its plans to evaluate the welfare conditions of various species of animals in the country. The species to be evaluated include equidae, swine, sheep, goats, bovines, and buffaloes, as well as backyard birds and aquatic animals. This initiative is in line with the ICA’s promotion of animal welfare in primary production.

In accordance with Resolutions 136 and 253 of 2020 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which have already come into effect, the ICA will design and implement a methodology for the evaluation of animal welfare conditions. This methodology will include measurable indicators and their assessment, ensuring a comprehensive and objective diagnosis of welfare.

The construction of these animal welfare evaluation methodologies is based on principles of repeatability, ease, and measurability, allowing for an objective assessment of welfare. This is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the well-being of animals in the agricultural sector.

Chapter II of the evaluation will specifically focus on the welfare of backyard animals in Colombia. This underscores the importance of considering the welfare conditions of animals of different economic interests in the country.

The ICA’s efforts to evaluate animal welfare conditions across various species demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the humane treatment of animals in Colombia’s agricultural sector. This initiative is set to play a vital role in promoting better animal welfare practices and standards in the country.

November 16, 2023 | Colombian Agricultural Institute | Colombia.

