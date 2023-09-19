Promoting Autonomy and Identity: Social Services Launch Empowering Projects for People with Disabilities

New Projects Aim to Foster Autonomy for People with Disabilities

Growing up and becoming adults is a transformative process for every individual, and it involves various factors that shape one’s own identity. Recognizing the complexity of this journey, the Social Services of the Union of Valle Savio Municipalities have launched two projects as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. These initiatives focus on promoting autonomy paths for people with disabilities, with a combined loan of 715 thousand euros.

One of the projects, called AffettivaMente, falls under the broader plan to promote autonomous life for young adults with disabilities. Spearheaded by psychologists and educators from the Social Services, this project aims to support individuals with disabilities as they transition from adolescence to adulthood. Carmelina Labruzzo, Councilor for Services for the Person and the Family, explains the significance of this phase, stating, “This is a process that becomes particularly delicate for disabled girls and boys who put themselves to the test with the aim of gaining their own autonomy with respect to the family context.”

The AffettivaMente project has started with weekly meetings attended by four boys and girls between the ages of 19 to 35. In addition, monthly appointments are dedicated to their families to ensure comprehensive support. The project also presents various activities for the participants, allowing them to engage in everyday life situations and fostering dynamic relationships outside the scope of the project. Recently, all the participants were invited to the “Gianfranco Zavalloni” hostel in Sorrivoli, where they tested their culinary skills by cooking and preparing dinner.

The overarching goal of the project is to maximize autonomy for people with disabilities, not just in practical matters, but also in emotional and sexological spheres. By challenging stereotypes and preconceptions, the project aims to provide individuals with spaces for self-determination. This cooking experience serves as the first of many activities that will gradually facilitate the acquisition of essential autonomy for independent living.

These projects are a small piece of the puzzle in fostering inclusivity and promoting the rights of people with disabilities. With further initiatives in the pipeline, these efforts will allow individuals to lead fulfilling lives, breaking barriers and embracing their own identities. The participants of these projects eagerly anticipate the upcoming transition to independent living at apartments on Via Parini by the end of the year.

