Promoting Awareness and Support for Prostate Cancer – LILT Blue Path Campaign in Bergamo

Bergamo News: LILT Blue Path Campaign Kicks Off to Raise Awareness about Male Cancers

November marks the beginning of the LILT Blue Path Campaign, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about male cancers. The campaign is supported by the ninth edition of the “Together we can. Together it works.”

The event kicks off on Friday, November 17 at 6:00 pm at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Auditorium with a meeting titled “Prostate cancer: The first among the men.” The meeting will be held in person and will also be available for online streaming on the platforms of the event promoters, including the Palliative Care Association, Ailar, Amici di Gabry, AOB, Insieme con il soleinterno, LILT Bergamo, and Politerapica Terapie della Salute.

The objective of the campaign is to promote awareness and offer tools for the timely detection of prostate cancer, which is the most frequent cancer among men in Western countries. In Italy alone, there are 40,500 new cases expected in 2022, and the symptoms of the cancer are often latent, making it difficult to notice the pathology. The campaign aims to provide information about the characteristics, effects, prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and therapy of prostate cancer, in order to empower individuals to take charge of their health.

The meeting will feature a debate with insights from a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Topics such as new therapies and treatments, patient support services, and resources will be discussed, and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the experts present through a question and answer session.

The meeting will be introduced by Pasquale Intini (Politerapica and LILT Bergamo) and Lucia de Ponti (President LILT Bergamo). Notable health professionals from the Bergamo area, including Tommaso De Pas, Antonio Ranieri, Vincenzo Altieri, Vittorio Vavassori, Martina Pezzoli, Valeria Perego, and Gabriele Cortesi, will also be participating in the event.

In addition to the meeting, the Percorso Azzurro Campaign offers specialist visits and psychological support courses for the population, which can be booked at the email address [email protected]. The campaign emphasizes concrete actions and the right to health and its quality.

The campaign aims to go beyond illness and death and focus on life and the importance of health. The goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and seek timely intervention.

