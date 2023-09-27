Promoting Health and Safety: The Creation of the UPV/EHU-OSALAN María Isabel Bilbao Bengoechea Chair of Medicine and Occupational Nursing

University of the Basque Country and Osalan-Basque Institute of Occupational Safety and Health have recently collaborated to create the Chair of Medicine and Occupational Nursing UPV/EHU–OSALAN María Isabel Bilbao Bengoechea. The chair aims to increase the social relevance of the health of working people by promoting health prevention mechanisms for individuals in the workplace. It also seeks to raise awareness and application of the prevention of occupational risks at work.

The chair, based in the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing on the Bizkaia Campus of UPV/EHU, is named after María Luisa Bilbao Bengoechea, the first female student at the first Faculty of Medicine in the Basque Country. Unfortunately, her studies were cut short by the civil war.

Guillermo Quindós Andrés, the vice-rector for Scientific-Social Development and Transfer of the University of the Basque Country, expressed his hope that the health of workers becomes a fundamental value for society. Quindós emphasized the need for information and academic exchange in a globalized world to address challenges, opportunities, diagnoses, and resolution strategies.

Lourdes Iscar Reina, the general director of Osalan, highlighted the chair’s mission to promote the dissemination and awareness of the prevention of occupational risks at work. The chair aims to work with companies, workers’ representatives, technical and health personnel of prevention services, and other health professionals to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

The Chair of Occupational Medicine and Nursing also aims to influence public policies to reduce health inequalities and promote a culture of health at work. Additionally, the chair will serve as a technical body for training, advice, and research, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical implementation.

This collaboration between the University of the Basque Country and Osalan-Basque Institute of Occupational Safety and Health is seen as a strategic instrument for the promotion, dissemination, training, and research in the field of health at work. The chair will play a vital role in revitalizing and disseminating the culture of health at work at both the social and institutional levels.

