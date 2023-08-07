Promoting Health and Wellness among Older Adults: A Day at the Conference

Title: Ecuadorian Elderly Attend Conference Promoting Health and Wellness

Subtitle: Acacia Network and the Institute for Puerto Rican and Hispanic Seniors host successful event at Columbia University

October 15, 2023

New York City – Máximo Díaz, a 76-year-old from Ecuador, joined a group of older adults from Queens to attend a conference aimed at promoting health and wellness among the elderly. The event, organized by Acacia Network and the Institute for Puerto Rican and Hispanic Seniors, welcomed hundreds of attendees at Columbia University’s Alfred Lerner Hall.

The conference showcased a vision of a healthy, active, and vibrant life for older adults. Máximo Díaz expressed his delight with the warmth and appreciation he received, along with gifts, good food, and coffee. The event aimed to create a supportive community for seniors, fostering a sense of connection and well-being.

Lymaris Albors, CEO of Acacia Network, highlighted the active and lively nature of the attending seniors. She mentioned their love for activities such as dancing, going to the casino, and Zumba classes. Albors emphasized the desire of older adults to engage in various social activities and be a part of a larger community.

To promote physical activity and mental well-being, the attendees enjoyed a Zumba class. Iris Vigo, one of the participants, shared her personal experience of finding solace in dancing and the positive impact it had on her mental health.

The conference also catered to the informational needs of the seniors. Workshops were conducted in both English and Spanish, covering topics such as social security, fraud prevention, hydration during hot weather, and fall prevention at home. Iris Vigo expressed gratitude for the valuable information shared, especially regarding fall prevention and scams targeting the elderly.

Acacia Network, a leading senior service organization in the city, serves over 150,000 individuals of all ages. Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, Commissioner of the NYC Senior Citizens Department, praised the organization’s commitment to serving diverse communities, including Latinos, African Americans, and Asians. She highlighted the sense of power, strength, and community that arises when these diverse groups come together.

Mayor Adams made an appearance at the conference and acknowledged the significant contributions of Latinos in the city. He emphasized their importance and praised Acacia Network for organizing such an inclusive and impactful event.

The attendees left the conference feeling fulfilled and excited for future events. After a day filled with flavor, joy, information, lunch, and entertainment, they eagerly anticipate next year’s conference.

This successful conference not only promoted health and wellness among older adults but also emphasized the importance of community and connectedness in ensuring a prosperous and fulfilling old age.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

