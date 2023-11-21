Promoting Healthy Aging: Exercise, Nutrition, and Disease Prevention

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that by 2030, one in six people in the world will be 60 years or older. This means that as the population ages, the likelihood of diseases and conditions increases, which can have a significant impact. Experts recommend taking measures to maintain muscle health and proper nutrition to avoid future health problems.

Eliana María Mantilla, a sports doctor at Top Doctors Colombia, emphasizes the importance of healthy aging, which involves promoting and preserving functional capacity in older individuals. The WHO has declared 2021-2030 as the Decade of Healthy Aging, with a goal of collaborating globally to promote longer and healthier lives.

It is crucial for older adults to engage in regular exercise as it is key to good health in old age. Dr. Mantilla points out that as people age, the risk and incidence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, and geriatric syndromes increase. To combat this, she recommends a daily exercise routine, a healthy diet, fall prevention, regular check-ups, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

Physical activity and social recreation are also essential for older adults, as it provides muscle strengthening, functional flexibility, balance, and coordination. Seeking advice from a specialist and maintaining a healthy diet are key factors to avoid health complications in the future.

