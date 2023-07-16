Promoting Heart Health: Preventing Disease and Promoting Longevity

Having a healthy heart is essential for a long and healthy life. However, heart disease remains one of the main causes of mortality among the aging population. According to data from the Ministry of Health, cardiopatia ischemica, also known as ischemic heart disease, is responsible for 9.9% of deaths, with males accounting for 10.8% and females at 9%. Stroke, on the other hand, contributes to 8.8% of deaths, with males at 7.3% and females at 10.1%. Despite these statistics, adopting a healthy and balanced lifestyle can help prevent these diseases and promote a peaceful longevity.

With age, the heart tends to weaken, and it is not just a physiological issue. The stiffening of arteries over the years leads to increased blood pressure and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, which can ultimately result in a heart attack. Additionally, the deterioration of the tissue responsible for transmitting the electrical impulse of the heartbeat can cause heart contraction issues and, in severe cases, cardiac arrest.

However, there are golden rules for maintaining a healthy heart. Regular diagnostic tests are crucial in preventing the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, adopting a healthy lifestyle plays a significant role in preventing the onset of such diseases.

Research conducted by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation has identified seven healthy habits that safeguard the heart. These include not smoking, engaging in regular physical activity, eating a healthy diet, keeping blood sugar levels low, maintaining blood pressure within limits, controlling cholesterol levels, and maintaining an appropriate body mass index.

Physical activity is particularly important in strengthening the heart muscle and reducing the risk of high blood pressure, heart failure, coronary heart disease, and stroke. Nutrition also plays a fundamental role in preventing cardiovascular diseases. It is recommended to incorporate foods rich in omega-3 and fatty acids, such as oily fish and dried fruit, into one’s diet.

Moreover, lifestyle factors also contribute to heart health. Engaging in hobbies and listening to music can help counteract stress and prevent depression in old age. In summary, prevention, physical activity, balanced nutrition, and a passion for life are key to maintaining a strong and healthy heart.

By following these guidelines and making conscious choices, individuals can take control of their heart health and ensure a long and fulfilling life.

