Promoting Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace: Insights from Avon’s Panel Discussion

Avon Hosts Panel Discussion on Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace

Guatemala – Avon, a leading cosmetics company, recently organized a panel discussion titled “Mental health and well-being in the workplace and its contribution to talent retention.” The event aimed to share best practices and experiences in promoting mental health care and well-being in the workplace.

The panel featured experts from various companies, including psychologist Jaquelline Pascual, along with representatives from PepsiCo, Microsoft, CMI Alimentos, and TELUS International Guatemala. Pedro Campanella and Mario Flores represented Avon, while journalist Paola Hurtado moderated the discussion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), approximately 12 billion working days are lost each year due to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy nearly a trillion dollars.

Pedro Campanella, senior manager of Human Resources for Avon Central America and the Dominican Republic, highlighted Avon’s preventive approach to promoting mental health and well-being. The company encourages self-care among its employees and aims to help them discover healthy habits that positively impact their overall health.

Jonathan Flores, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for PepsiCo in Central America and the Caribbean, emphasized their goal of creating the best workplace environment for their employees. Flores mentioned the importance of service leadership, constant learning, recognition, and support in creating an organizational culture that prioritizes the well-being and development of their workforce.

Andrea Contreras, Human Resources Analyst for CMI Alimentos, stressed the significance of well-being enhancers and incentives, such as establishing interpersonal relationships, feeling productive and valued, and ensuring personal and physical security. She highlighted how contributing to these enhancers within organizations positively impacts the mental health of employees.

Constanza Tarud Godoy, Director of Human Resources for TELUS International Guatemala, presented the company’s initiatives to promote comprehensive health and resilience among its 12,000 employees. Tarud explained that they have invested in facilities and programs dedicated to physical, mental, financial, and social health, aiming to create an extraordinary organizational culture.

Psychologist Jaquelline Pascual, experienced in Human Talent Management, emphasized the importance of addressing mental health in the workplace. She identified workload, job ambiguity, work schedules, lack of communication, and interpersonal relationships as factors that affect mental health. Pascual recommended that employers be receptive to employees’ needs, respect working hours, provide spaces for relaxation, and conduct mental health awareness campaigns.

All panelists agreed on the correlation between employee well-being and productivity. They recognized the mental health crisis faced by companies and stressed the need to prioritize mental health for the benefit of all. Safe and healthy work environments are not only a fundamental right but also boost staff loyalty, performance, and productivity.

Avon emphasized that initiatives like this panel discussion are crucial in guaranteeing the well-being of employees, who are a company’s most valuable resource. They highlighted the importance of implementing programs, strategies, policies, and actions to support mental health and well-being.

Avon’s commitment to promoting employee well-being extends beyond the panel discussion, as the company regularly engages in activities aimed at supporting the health and well-being of its workforce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

