The Ottawa card[1]which inspires the public health community, cites “peace” as the first of the basic prerequisites for health. Next come housing, education, food, income, a stable ecosystem, sustainable resources, social justice and equity. All factors equally damaged and destroyed by war, with effects that usually persist for decades even after the cessation of hostilities. Promoting peace therefore represents a professional public health task, as well as being an obligation for anyone interested in civil coexistence in the present and in building a climate-resilient future with health and well-being for all.

But what does it mean to promote peace? Surely it is more than just opposition to the war on duty, to physical, active, personal and direct violence in a specific context. War does not suddenly break out of nowhere, but represents the sharpened and personified expression of the structural violence already inherent in militarism, imperialism and other spheres at the political, economic and social levels, phenomena that must be identified, denounced and opposed if you want to effectively promote peace. Once in place, war also triggers a series of feedback loops which in turn reinforce structural violence, including social injustices. Eventually one form of violence tends to fade into the other, to the point of preventing people not only from fulfilling their social and human potential, but also from meeting their basic needs for safety, security, health and well-being.

The complex relationships between the different forms of violence can be summed up in the motto “war is decided by the rich, but fought by the poor”. Howard Zinn remarks on the United States War of Independence[2]: “the army became a place of promise for the poor, that they could rise through the ranks, earn some money, change their social status. It is the traditional device by which those who dominate the social order manage to mobilize and discipline a recalcitrant population: offering the adventure and rewards of military service to induce the poor to fight for a cause with which they may not truly identify“. A trick that has been tested many times with invariable success, not only in Putin’s Russia. In the Vietnam War, US recruits, mostly of African-American origin and with low levels of education, were lured by promises of future benefits (home and college education). Lower-class people and first- or second-generation immigrants were more at risk of finding themselves engaged in Iraq as well, especially in the most exposed departments. An investigation into the social extraction of the Italian soldiers engaged in Nassiriyah would probably confirm the existence, also in Italy, of the grip in which the less well-off social classes usually find themselves in war-torn countries: on the one hand, the scarcity of economic and social prospects in their country it favors their adhesion to the armed forces and, especially, to dangerous and advantageous missions from an economic and professional career point of view. On the other hand, militarism and the economic model on which it is based are among the factors contributing to the lack of resources to increase social mobility, which is at the origin of the relative scarcity of prospects outside military careers.

The drain on resources by the military is indeed considerable. Military spending has been on the rise for decades and has broken through the $2 trillion ceiling in 2021[3]. This figure is over 600 times that of the annual peacekeeping budget (peacekeeping) of the United Nations (3.12 billion in 2022)[4]. The five countries that spend the most on military are, in descending order: the USA, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia. Italy is in eleventh place, with $32 billion spent in 2021, 4.6% more than the previous year and 9.8% more than in 2012. Italian spending in 2021 represents the 1.5% of gross domestic product, a percentage set to rise to 2%, a target set by European NATO member states after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which in turn had enormously increased military spending following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 (a 72% increase from 2014 to 2021 and 142% since 2012).

As of 2022, the European Union and the US are supporting Ukraine with several tens of billions of euros in military, financial and humanitarian aid. As of January 15, 2023, the United States has spent $44.3 billion on military aid to Ukraine in just under a year, about $120 million a day (and $3.7 billion on humanitarian aid, in other words for every dollar spent on humanitarian aid $12 on weapons)[5].

To get an idea of ​​the effectiveness of military aid, the example of the military campaign that was supposed to ensure “lasting freedom” not only for Afghanistan, but for the whole world is instructive. Operation “enduring freedom” began in October 2001 with the invasion of Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and ended in August 2021 with the handing over of power to the Taliban. The overall death toll from this conflict, estimated by researchers at Brown University, is between 897,000 and 929,000 and includes members of the US military, allied combatants, opposition fighters, civilians, journalists and aid workers. deaths from the direct effects of the war. The estimate does not include the numerous indirect deaths that the war has caused due to disease, displacement and other causes[6].

At what cost? President Biden[7] had specified in 2021: “… more than $2 trillion spent in Afghanistan (…) – over $300 million a day for 20 years”. Faced with these figures, one is tempted to conclude that when it comes to killing people, there are no spending limits, while capitalism’s financial resources are reduced to a minimum as soon as it comes to keeping them in good health: per capita health expenditure in Afghanistan in 2019 was $65[8]. After 20 years of such structured support, in 2021 Afghanistan ranked 180 out of 191 countries in the world in the ranking of the Human Development Index[9]five places down from 2015. Life expectancy at birth is 62 years, average school attendance is 3 years (2.3 years for girls and 3.4 years for boys).

And as if that weren’t enough, those fleeing this disaster are prevented from entering Europe, exposing the refugees to the danger of ending up in inhumane detention camps and drowning in the Mediterranean.

Faced with the failures of military options, as colossal as they are evident, one wonders how it is possible that a large part of public opinion still remains of the opinion according to which those who oppose war lack realism, while those who opt for support for military interventions would have the courage to face reality by choosing the only effective means available.

In the case of Ukraine, military defense is certainly legitimate, however this does not imply that it is necessarily the best choice in the given context. Secondly, the legitimacy of defensive warfare is enshrined in the United Nations Charter (Chapter VII, Art. 51) as a first reaction, temporaryto aggression until the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to maintain international peace and security. Instead, we are now facing a war that is defined as “attrition”, and which, according to military experts, will last much longer, so much so that comparisons with the First World War are increasingly being drawn. After more than 14 months of conflict it is undeniable that it is in any case a defensive war that deforms, maims and kills the defenders together with what they defend, with effects that go beyond the limits of the conflict, both geographically and temporally . The primary responsibility for the situation must clearly be attributed to the aggressor, but this cannot console anyone in the face of the all-out destruction of lives and the environment, not to mention the threat of an atomic extermination. Furthermore, war impedes not only the promotion of health, but also the very exercise of freedom and the democratic participation it seeks to defend. Democracy and freedom can be defended better and with less damage through alternative actions to war: an evaluation comparing non-violent and violent resistance campaigns from 1900 to 2006 shows, for example, that non-violent campaigns were successful in 53% of cases, compared to 26% of violent resistance campaigns[10].

Conversely, health and well-being cannot be defended in a war context, as the drafters of the Ottawa Charter already knew. It is therefore up to the public health community to act coherently with its own principles and with those of the Constitution and to underline, to politicians and public opinion, the urgent need to mobilize, at all levels and seriously, for peace, supporting the use of means which are not in contradiction with the stated end.

Pirous Fateh-Moghadam, Epidemiological Observatory, Provincial Agency for Health Services, Trento

