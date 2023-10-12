Home » Promoting Well-being: Wellness Week 2023 Launches With Regional Commitment to Public Health
Health

Promoting Well-being: Wellness Week 2023 Launches With Regional Commitment to Public Health

by admin
Promoting Well-being: Wellness Week 2023 Launches With Regional Commitment to Public Health

Wellbeing Week 2023, a collaborative initiative led by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Council of Ministers of Health of Central America and the Dominican Republic (COMISCA), was officially inaugurated in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The event, held under the mottos “The care we need, the care we want” and “Your Health, My Health“, demonstrates a regional commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and emphasizing the importance of public health in the region.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health, highlighted the significance of regional cooperation in addressing the health challenges faced by the population. He emphasized that Wellness Week serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and commitment to make a difference. Dr. Pérez stated that this year’s mottos from COMISCA and PAHO aim to achieve health for all.

Dr. Miguel Bruján Gómez, director of the Directorate of Support for Health Promotion and Education (DAPES), stressed the importance of strengthening collective efforts to promote positive health practices within communities, particularly among health system professionals. He highlighted the fundamental role of promotion and communication in this endeavor.

Representing the Pan American Health Organization in the Dominican Republic, Magister Alba María Ropero Álvarez emphasized the concept of care, calling for comprehensive attention to both physical and mental health. Ropero Álvarez emphasized the need for a healthy life in all environments, including the workplace. PAHO’s commitment to improving health and well-being in the region underpins the recognition of care as a human right and a social responsibility. Ropero Álvarez also highlighted the importance of health promotion for the well-being of individuals and communities.

Wellness Week 2023 will feature various activities designed to enhance the quality of life for citizens. These activities include informative talks, educational workshops, recreational events, and physical exercise sessions. Notable organizations such as PAHO/WHO, the National Professional Technical Institute (INFOTEP), the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), the Institute of Nutrition of Central America and Panama (INCAP), and the Price Stabilization Institute (INESPRE) will collaborate to make these activities a success.

You may also like

«I can move it as if it were...

The Health Benefits of Taking the Stairs: Study...

Better to oblige than negotiate. By Loredana Di...

MENOPAUSE OPEN DAY: MANY INITIATIVES IN FERRARA AND...

The Health Benefits and Uses of Gomasio: A...

Ministerial Decree 77 and Mental Health – Modena...

Improving Vaccination Coverage for Elderly in Italy: Measures...

The first long-acting HIV capsid inhibitor arrives in...

“A heritage alongside the National Health System”

The Growing Crisis of Gambling Addiction: Expert Discusses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy