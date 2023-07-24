Proper care for dentures – current tip from ERGO health insurance

Inform experts of the ERGO Group

Proper oral hygiene is also important with dentures. (Image source: ERGO Group)

Nicola Blidschun, dental health expert at ERGO Krankenversicherung:

Regular tooth brushing is a must for healthy oral hygiene – this also applies to dentures. Here, too, leftover food can settle and lead to bad breath or tooth infections. To prevent this, it is advisable to rinse the dentures with water after every meal and to clean them thoroughly with a toothbrush or denture brush at least twice a day – preferably in the morning and evening. Important to know: Since normal toothpaste can contain abrasive particles that can scratch the denture, cleaning should be done with warm water or alternatively liquid soap or washing-up liquid. In order to see deposits more clearly, it can be useful to let the dentures dry for a few minutes before cleaning. Then line the sink with a towel or fill it halfway with water. If the sensitive prosthesis falls out of your hands, it stays intact. Then brush all occlusal surfaces and the anchoring clips. The prosthesis can be left to air dry overnight or left in the mouth depending on dental advice. Before fitting, prosthesis wearers should rinse them thoroughly with water. In addition, there are special ultrasonic devices that can support daily cleaning. It is also advisable to have the prosthesis professionally cleaned during the annual check-up at the dentist.

About ERGO Group AG

ERGO is one of the major insurance groups in Germany and Europe. The group is represented in over 25 countries worldwide and focuses on the regions of Europe and Asia. Under the umbrella of ERGO Group AG, four separate units, ERGO Deutschland AG, ERGO International AG, ERGO Digital Ventures AG and ERGO Technology & Services Management AG, manage the business and activities of the ERGO Group. The German, international, direct and digital business as well as the global control of IT and technology services are bundled in these. Around 38,700 people work for the group as salaried employees or as full-time self-employed agents. In 2022, ERGO took in more than EUR 20 billion in total premiums and provided its customers with net insurance benefits of around EUR 15 billion.

ERGO is part of Munich Re, one of the world‘s leading reinsurers and risk carriers.

