Proper foot care in summer | Changes to skin and nails

However, if you pay attention to healthy and well-groomed feet, you not only promote well-being but also do something for your back and joints. Regular barefoot walking is a blessing for stressed feet. From constant running, cramped in shoes, muscles atrophy and the arch of the foot loses its support. The consequences are flat, hollow or splay feet. When something goes wrong with the feet, the whole body is affected. Because the cause of back or shoulder problems can also lie in the foot area.

High heels, for example, can lead to muscle shortening in the lower leg. In addition, the toes are often strongly pressed together. Painful result: hammer toes or ganglions, which are caused by displacement of the toe joints and are often associated with inflammation. However, if you don’t want to do without pumps, you should change your shoes frequently and wear flat models as often as possible. The sole must be flexible so that the foot can roll off in a relaxed manner. Heel cushions and padded soles absorb shock, which protects the spine. Breathable materials ensure an optimal foot climate, so sweaty feet don’t stand a chance.

Especially in summer, healthy feet are a nice eye-catcher. At the latest now you should inspect your toenails carefully. If they show discoloration, thickening and dullness or if they are crumbly, you should definitely have your dermatologist clarify whether it is the widespread nail fungus. This does not heal on its own, but must be treated.

Proper foot care starts with daily washing. It is best to use a mild soap, dosed sparingly. Otherwise the skin dries out too much and cracks easily. After washing, the feet and the spaces between the toes are dried thoroughly to prevent athlete’s foot. Foot baths with herbal additives ensure relaxation and get tired feet going again. Everything that stimulates the metabolism and blood circulation makes the legs and feet beautiful, such as rosemary, juniper oil or sea salt, but also massages and contrast showers. The foot bath is therefore the basis for every pedicure. After the bath, the skin is particularly soft. The hard skin can now be easily removed with a special file or with a pumice stone. Important: it is better to remove too little than too much, otherwise the cornea will grow back faster. The skin is then particularly receptive to fluids and lotions that promote fat reduction, moisturize the skin and smooth the skin. Gentle pressure promotes well-being. Even more effective are special foot creams, because they not only refresh, but also contain deodorizing ingredients. A must for summer, the beach and the sea: apply sunscreen to the sensitive soles of your feet.

Healthy feet also include healthy nails. Nails should be trimmed with nail clippers every three to four weeks. It is important that the nails are cut relatively straight and the corners are only gently rounded off with a file. Nails look particularly classy and perfectly groomed when they are polished to a high gloss. To do this, nails are first processed with a suede pad or a special polishing file, and then rubbed with nail oil. Before painting the nails, always apply a base coat to avoid unsightly discoloration of the nails.

Regular checking and care of the feet is good and at the same time protects against diseases. Proper foot care is especially important for diabetics, and not just in the summer.