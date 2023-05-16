Proper nutrition takes center stage in Naples

Not black or grey. No sir. Only red, yellow, white, green and purple are on stage here. Five colours, those of fruit and vegetables. The same number which identifies a deserving prevention project which, intended for children and primary school students, was called “Give me 5”. And where could the Festival of the five colors start from if not from Naples, that is Campania, the region that according to a survey by the Higher Institute of Health, which records 44 percent of overweight children? An excessive weight that risks making adults pay the consequences, with damage to the cardiovascular system and metabolism, and also with a greater risk of tumors and diabetes. The event, which from tomorrow to Sunday will be held at the Maschio Angioino, sees the involvement of the Municipality and the Federico II University, as well as the participation of cultural and entertainment personalities. A health event to which the Italian Society of Pediatrics has also given its patronage, chaired by Annamaria Staiano, precisely because it is a campaign aimed at school-age children, a period of life during which the interaction between teachers and family is essential to promote healthy lifestyles and healthy eating habits.

5, the magic number

But the reason why the numerical choice fell on five must be reiterated in the introduction: 5 are the portions of fruit and vegetables recommended throughout the day and 5 are also the colors that represent them: the white of bananas, pears and apples, the purple of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, the yellow/orange of oranges, apricots and carrots, the red of watermelon, tomatoes and strawberries and, finally, the green of lettuce, kiwis and grapes. And it didn’t end there. Because 5 nice Super Heroes have been associated with the products: Cric, Memo, Scudo, Alma and Luce who, thanks to their full supply of fruit and vegetables, each acquire a super power and come to the aid of their peers in difficulty. The Sip experts explain: “Cric has the strength (white fruit and vegetables rich in potassium), Memo the memory (purple fruit and vegetables rich in magnesium and phosphorus), Shield the immunity (orange fruit and vegetables rich in Vitamin C) , Alma courage (red fruit and vegetables rich in lycopene for heart health) and Luce la vista (green fruit and vegetables rich in lutein and B vitamins for eye health)”. And then, in the wake of the number, always 5, here are cartoons, books, the game of our “Give me 5” which, abbreviated, become the Di5. The five-day event was presented this morning, opened by the institutional authorities and by the president of the Pancrazio association, creator of the festival, Maria Teresa Càrpino: “After Tropea, we have decided to return to Naples with a wider public organization. Then, the Tour of the 5 colors will stop in Calabria on the 25th in Cosenza. The program includes moments of training and leisure, an unusual and original way to address delicate issues such as obesity and overweight. We have created a synergy between Calabria and Campania: both marked by the highest rate of childhood obesity. Thanks go to the companies and institutions that believed in us and supported the initiative which will be able to convey important values ​​through healthy entertainment”.

Festival of 5 colors, how to make children’s diets healthier: pediatrician’s advice by Irma D’Aria

March 17, 2023



School participation

The mayor, absent for institutional reasons and replaced by the councilor for health Vincenzo Santagada, relied on a welcome message: “Naples is rich in gastronomic and cultural traditions. Talking about correct nutrition here has a double meaning: many of the best known and most renowned products of Italian cuisine have their roots in Naples, but we also count large numbers of overweight adults and children, to whom it is important to offer a different way of experiencing the kitchen , healthy, balanced and just as tasty”. The project is gaining support every year from a greater number of schools that contact the Association to actively participate in the implementation of the food education program created with the Di5 kit. The educational path uses a guide full of curiosities and many educational games. The target? Stimulate children’s learning to lead them to understand healthy eating and, above all, the right choices. The courses foresee the involvement of the teacher and, also, of the nutritionists, the latter functional for the training of the teachers and as support in the classes. In addition, families need to be involved with the help of a specific guide and with games that the child will also play at home. To confirm the importance of teaching here are the words of the rector Matteo Lorito “The correct habits at the table and the healthy approach to nutrition also pass through training. We are proud to be partners in the project which allows the sharing of knowledge, dialogue and discussions between professors, clinicians, institutions and citizens. The role of food within society is central and its expression has very ancient origins, we eat not only out of necessity but also to stay together, develop a culture and build traditions. In these five days we will have the opportunity to convey important messages”.

I testimonial

You learn in the five days, but you also spend playful time with the contribution of testimonials, from Nino Frassica to Beppe Iodice, Paolo Crepet, Rossana Berardi (full professor of Oncology at the University of the Marche), Adriana Bonifacino (president of IncontraDonna), Francesco Cognetti, president of the Oncologist Federation, Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), Francesco Perrone, president-elect of Aiom, Anna Maria Colao president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology, Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology, chef Gennarino Esposito together with Luciano Pignataro, writer and gastronome, and Francesca Marino, biologist and nutritionist who will talk about the Mediterranean diet. Prizes will be awarded by the Councilor for Education Maura Striano, created by the goldsmith Gerardo Sacco, to Maurizio De Giovanni, Cristiana Farina, Patrizio Oliva, Marco and Giovanni Maddaloni, Don Aniello and Don Maurizio Patriciello.

Present and ready to contribute to the success of the festival, says Marco Rossi Doria, president of Con i Bambini: “They are the ones who live in absolute poverty, more than a million to date, and many of them are unable to have a healthy meal, while school canteens are the most important tool for ensuring proper nutrition. Thanks to the Fund for the fight against child educational poverty, at the moment 500,000 children and young people have managed to have the same opportunities as their peers. Thanks to the Give me 5 project, we have managed to guarantee the little ones a healthy food journey for everyone. An important example to counter child educational poverty that starts right from nutrition as a tool for growth and training.” The scientific director of the Festival Giuseppe Morino concluded the presentation: “Another objective of the 5 days, in addition to sharing and training, is to have an impact on clinical practice. And it is important to increasingly value the Mediterranean diet as a means of maintaining health: especially if applied in the correct, traditional way. Reducing the intake of industrial products, limiting sugars and meats, which are on the increase in modern cuisine also due to the natural change in daily habits, which require simplifying the preparation of dishes and making it quicker, is an important step forward and it can really guarantee well-being and prevent numerous pathologies”.