Properly insuring pharmacies – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

If the insurance company doesn’t pay for theft

Pharmacy businesses face various risks, including the risk of theft and break-ins. In order to effectively protect against such incidents, it is crucial for pharmacists to choose the right insurance. But what happens if the insurance company does not pay in the event of a claim? This is where the “best performance guarantee” in the insurance conditions can make all the difference.

The “Best Performance Guarantee” is a special clause that ensures that the best possible service is provided in the event of a claim. In the event of theft, this can mean not only replacing the value of the stolen inventory, but also covering any damage to buildings or facilities. This guarantee ensures comprehensive protection for pharmacies and minimizes financial losses in the event of damage.

It is crucial to pay attention to the specific terms and clauses when choosing insurance for pharmacy operations. The “Best Benefits Guarantee” is an additional benefit offered by some insurance companies. It ensures that the best possible service is provided in the event of a claim and that the pharmacist is comprehensively covered.

In addition, pharmacists should consider other important aspects when choosing insurance. These include the scope of coverage, which should cover relevant risks such as theft, burglary, fire, natural disasters and liability claims. The sum insured should be sufficiently high to cover the actual value of inventory, buildings and other assets in the event of damage. The deductible should be reasonable so that you do not have to bear disproportionately high costs in the event of damage. In addition, the reputation of the insurer and efficient customer service are important to ensure smooth processing and support in the event of a claim.

Pharmacists should also seek expert advice when choosing insurance for their business. This ensures that all relevant aspects are taken into account and that the insurance cover meets individual needs.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

