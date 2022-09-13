Arugula (also called ruchetta, rughetta or rugola) is a vegetable belonging to the family of crucify, and is characterized by a light consistency and a typical bitter and spicy flavor. To grow, it needs scarce quantities of water (a peculiarity thanks to which it acquires a spicy flavor) and matures very quickly. It can also grow spontaneously (in this case the flavor is stronger and the leaf harder and darker). Rocket has very few calories (25 calories per 100 grams of food), ideal for those who follow a low-calorie diet. It is rich in elements essential for the proper functioning of various cellular processes; calcium, magnesium and potassium are the most present minerals, while the most abundant vitamins are vitamin C and vitamin K together with folates.

Benefits for health

Remineralizing: thanks to the content of mineral salts, the consumption of rocket is ideal for replenishing the salts lost through sweating or after physical activity. Unlike other green leafy vegetables, rocket does not contain many oxalates (a substance that hinders the absorption of minerals).

Digestive properties: rocket promotes the digestive process as it has antioxidant compounds that can protect the liver.

Lower the pressure: Regular consumption of rocket counteracts hypertension as the potassium contained in it favors the elimination of excess fluids, balancing blood pressure.

Precious in pregnancy: rocket is rich in folates which, by transforming into folic acid, carry out a preventive action against fetal malformations and are useful for the correct growth of the child.

Beneficial for the intestine: rocket has carminative properties useful for avoiding the formation of intestinal gas and allowing excess fluids to be released. The presence of fibers also exerts a mild laxative action, useful in case of constipation.

Contraindications and negative effects

The consumption of rocket has no particular contraindications, except in allergic subjects. However, it is always good not to exceed it with consumption because it could have irritating effects, especially on the gastrointestinal system. Furthermore, it is not recommended (due to the high vitamin K content) for those suffering from stones and kidney failure. Finally, due to its content in glucosinolates, rocket could interfere with the thyroid absorption of iodine, therefore, in case of hypothyroidism this food should be consumed in moderation.

