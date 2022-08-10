What is the parietary

The parietaria is a spontaneous plant that commonly grows in our territory, both in the countryside and in the city. The botanical name of the parietaria is Parietaria officinalis and the species belongs to the Urticaceae family.

The plant of the parietaria it is herbaceous, small in size and has oval leaves, with entire margins, pointed and covered with a thick down. The flowers are not very showy and do not attract our attention particularly, but they are sought after by pollinating insects.

This little seedling is often called vulgarly wall grass or vitriol grass: masonry because it is generally seen growing and developing between the cracks in the walls, vitriol instead derives from the fact that its rough leaves were once used for cleaning glass and tanning leathers.

The rough surface of the leaves is a distinctive feature of the parietaria which also serves to recognize it when it is found in the spontaneous state. The lower page of the leaf has in fact the characteristic of sticking to clothes like a sort of natural velcro.

The parietaria is a species that falls within the edible wild herbs and it has been used by man since ancient times as a natural remedy.

Properties and benefits

The parietaria has been used by humans since ancient times both for technical uses such as cleaning glass and leather and forfood use and how natural remedy. In the kitchen and for the therapeutic use of the parietaria, the leaves are used which contain mucilage, tannins, bitter substances, tannins and mineral salts. This set of substances give this small spontaneous plant properties:

anti-inflammatory

soothing

antibacterial

cicatrizants

diuretic

Traditionally, in fact, the parietaria is used to relieve the urinary tract disorders as an adjuvant in the treatment of gravel, kidney stones, cystitis and in general inflammation and infections affecting kidneys, bladder, ureters. The parietaria or wall grass in fact stimulates and promotes diuresis, helps to keep the urinary tract clean and to eliminate metabolic waste, urea and chlorides.

In addition to internally, the parietaria is also used for external dressings. As we have seen, the parietaria has a soothing, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and healing action: for this reason, its leaves have always been used for compresses in case of small wounds, abrasions, pimples, cysts, skin redness, irritation caused by hair removal and burns. solar.

Uses

The parietary is one edible plant which can be collected in nature and used in the kitchen. Harvesting must be done in spring, before the plant blooms, by taking the leaves from plants that grow in low-polluted places, therefore away from roads, urban centers or cultivated fields. The leaves must be healthy and there must be no parasites present. The leaves must then be washed carefully before use. In the kitchen the parietaria it is eaten cooked, because the presence of hair makes the leaves rough and with a decidedly unpleasant consistency. Blanched in salted water, the parietaria can then be sautéed in a pan with oil and used as a side dish or in the preparation of fillings for ravioli, tortelli, savory pies, meatballs. Parietaria leaves can also be added to broths and soups or side dishes with other green leafy vegetables such as nettle.

For medicinal purposes, on the other hand, it is better to buy products based on parietaria in herbal medicine. Clearly also in this case it is possible to use the leaves of plants that grow in nature but by doing so there would be no certainty of the composition of the phytocomplex. The presence of active ingredients in plants is in fact given by numerous factors ranging from the characteristics of the plant to the environmental conditions of growth, from the moment of harvesting to the conservation of the leaves. In the products found in herbal medicine, however, the presence of active constituents is measured, so we can be sure that the leaves or the extract contain the right amount of phytocomplex. Among the products based on parietaria we find herbal tea, fluid extract and mother tincture. As for the fluid extracts, the dosage can go up to four grams per day; the mother tincture is taken three times a day by dissolving 40 drops in a little water.

The parietaria herbal tea it is prepared with two to five grams of dried leaves per hundred milliliters of hot water and is drunk several times a day. The infusion of parietaria is also used externally to relieve skin irritation, sunburn, cysts and abrasions. In addition, the parietaria herbal tea is an excellent natural mouthwash for mouth rinses and gargles, a natural remedy against gingivitis, canker sores and inflammation of the throat. Always externally, the infusion can also be used for genital irritations.

Contraindications

The parietaria is a safe remedy and they are not known side effects related to its use, if you do not exceed the quantities. Attention only in case of allergies, which obviously make the intake of parietaria not recommended.