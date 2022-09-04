What it contains

Cultivated since ancient times and rich in cultural meanings, grapes it is definitely the queen of the autumn table. In its “white” version, but especially in the “black” one, the presence of precious antioxidant substances such as tannins, but also mineral salts (potassium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, manganese, magnesiumiodine, silicon, chlorine, arsenic), vitamins A, B and C, and polyphenols.

Grapes have vitalizing and antioxidant properties, because they fight the free radicals responsible for the deterioration of tissues and DNA. With its content of biological water and fiber also allows you to purify the intestine and help people suffering from water retention and gout.

Recently it was also discovered that when consumed in its own black varietyis a valid aid in the treatment of the main risk factors of atherosclerosis such as hypertensiondiabetes, hyperlipidemia and oxidative stress, to the point that they can contribute to reducing mortality related to cardiovascular disorders.

100 g of grapes contain about 60 calories.

A valid remedy for constipation

Among the recognized virtues in the therapeutic field, that of protection against the intestine is certainly the most established. Cellulose and fiber present in grapes, consumed fresh or in the form of juice, they are especially useful in treatment of constipation, helping to improve transit. In severe constipation, which usually responds brilliantly to this stimulus, a tablespoon of mielewhich nourishes and increases its therapeutic effect.

Compared to the whole fruit, which stimulates intestinal peristalsis also due to the fiber and cellulose content present in the peel, the juice however has a more physiological and less irritating action for the intestinal mucosa.

Good for the microbiota

A recent study from King’s College London also showed that wine made with red grapes could turn out to be an aid for the microbiota intestinal, increasing the variety of bacteria that inhabit it. The effect – the experts explain – is visible even just by drinking a glass every two weeks.

Grapes and kidneys: the draining action

If you suffer from water retention, is the fruit that you should prefer in your diet as it manages to eliminate excess fluids present in the body. It also facilitates the elimination of uric acid, so its consumption is useful for people suffering from gout.

Friend of the heart and the brain

Eating fresh table grapes also protects the body from cardiovascular diseases. This was also confirmed by research conducted by He creates Viticulture and Enology of Turi, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Bari, who evaluated the healthy link between the prolonged intake of grapes (Autumn Royal variety, black berry, characterized by a moderate sugar content, high content of polyphenolic compounds and antioxidants) and the processes of coagulation and fibrinolysis, responsible for cardiovascular disorders.

Blood tests carried out on a sample of 20 people at the beginning, at the end of the grape intake period (5g / kg of weight per day) and one month after the end of the intake showed first of all that no increase in glycemia nor the lipid profile, thus dispelling a false myth. Furthermore, prolonged intake also has an anticoagulant effect because, by increasing the fibrinolytic capacity of the plasma, it reduces the mechanisms of thrombus formation and enhances those responsible for their removal.

In recent years, scientific studies have also focused on his effect on the brainrevealing that the fruit can be beneficial in a number of ways – from reducing oxidative stress to promoting healthy blood flow to maintaining adequate levels of a key memory chemical.

Red grapes and white grapes: what differences

Experts recommenduse of red grapes from wine due to the greater nutritional power, compared to the white table one, and the lower percentage of fructosehowever balanced by a higher percentage of tannins.

Vegetable water is the electrolytic and vitaminic patrimony of red grapes making it even comparable in terms of nutritional power to milk.

Contraindications

For his laxative action, is a fruit to avoid in cases of dysentery. The high presence in sugars makes it contraindicated in those suffering from diabetes, but also of gastritis. For this reason, in the peasant tradition, it was never consumed alone between meals, but always associated with other foods such as bread, capable of absorbing excess gastric juices.

Grape care

In autumn it is famous grape care, also called ampelotherapy. It consists in consuming wine grapes for a few days as the only food. It starts with half a kilo and goes up to 2-2.5 kg per day, depending on the degree of tolerance.

Recipes with grapes

With a nice bunch of fresh grapes of about 300-400 grams it is possible to make the squeezed grape juice, a very useful remedy – as mentioned – especially if you suffer from constipation or slowed intestinal transit. Getting a glass of this drink is very simple: after having washed the beans well, insert them a little at a time in a manual fruit squeezer. For its properties, it is better to choose red wine grapes and drink the juice just in a short time.

The grapes also settle very well with the meatas in these two proposed recipes with the rabbit o with sausage.

Also excellent sea ​​bass with grapes, an autumn preparation that includes lightly floured and cooked fish, at first, in a pan with only butter. The wine will then evaporate and cooking will end with the addition of cream and chives.

Finally, grapes are also the ideal ingredient for a different version of the meringue, as in grape meringue.