Proposals for a new National Health Service

02 MAG – Dear Director,

Public health is under attack, as many say, not only due to the insufficiency of resources allocated by the current and previous governments but due to the “viruses” introduced into the system which are slowly killing it. It is disheartening to witness the lack of discussion on healthcare by the political forces of the future centre-left. The most I have been able to see so far is, in fact, the lament over the cuts in funding over the last 20 years, the blockage of turnover which has reduced the workforce of several tens of thousands of units of all professions, the impoverishment of the territory, the closure of beds and public hospitals on the basis of criteria dictated by “technicians” and so on at this rate. Nobody proposing the necessary changes to defeat the “viruses” to save and relaunch the public and universal National Health Service as described by the 1978 founding law: the n. 833.

But do you really think that with more funding, the coverage of all staff (which it is not known), and a few community homes and hospitals, the public health problems of our country will be solved?

I have tried to list some issues that must be addressed if we really want to relaunch public health but it seems like we are talking to the deaf or, as I believe, we do not want to touch the strong interests built around Italian health care which translate into electoral consensus and which no one dares to change.

Not being able to resign myself to an inexhaustible decline in the system, I try to repeat what should be done through the construction of a proposal aimed at all those who care about the defense of public health in our country that addresses and provides solutions to following structural nodes listed here by titles:

Here are the points that must be part of a reform proposal:

1. Revision of Title V whose limits have been highlighted in the management of the pandemic and beyond and which must be profoundly revised especially for possible future epidemics by rebalancing the State-Regions relationship by strengthening the powers of the State on some matters to preserve the national nature of the service . In this context NO to any hypothesis of differentiated autonomy of the Regions.

2. The relationship with the University which must give back to healthcare the ownership of the programming of the number of degrees in medicine, specializations and degrees in the health professions, as well as the revision of the Regions-University protocols too often unbalanced in favor of academic logics with serious damage to the quality of health services.

3. The construction of a new Hospital-Territory relationship through the construction of Community Homes and Hospitals which, as foreseen by DM 71, can lighten the pressure on hospitals and PP.SSs. providing health answers to citizens in need of care, working with public employees and the presence of general practitioners duly trained by the University, overcoming the current anomaly that entrusts their training to the FIMMG and predicting dependence (for the new ones?) surpassing the current convention.

4. The public-private relationship which must see the private intervention supplementing the public one and subject to health planning by eliminating any form of competition dictated by the attractive excuse of leaving the citizen free to go wherever he wants (Lombardy model and beyond). Competition and competition cannot be applied to the nature of the SSN and to art. 32 of the Constitution.

5. The revision of corporatization in a sector which must disregard market logics and in which corporate logics are at odds with the protection of the health and well-being of the population.

6. Eliminate the expenditure ceiling on personnel in force since 2004 which was the main cause of opening up to the private sector without any savings, indeed spending more, as it is easy to demonstrate if the expenditure for goods and services relating to the cost of contracts and agreements with the private sector without any ceiling (a legalized false accounting).

Finally, there are two other issues which, if not addressed, constitute the very powerful virus that has been killing public health for many years (the data is illuminating):

supplementary healthcare and the free profession – intra-moenia):

7. Supplementary health care, which always replaces it, is the biggest contradiction present in a system that wants to be universal and free, as envisaged by the law establishing the NHS. Its development over the years has increasingly been linked to the inefficiencies denounced by the numerous campaigns on the so-called poor health care. In fact, supplementary/replacement healthcare is used to be sure of having healthcare services quickly and almost always using the private individuals with whom the agreements are signed. The contractual diffusion of this modality within the individual national category contracts and therefore with the necessary differences, is putting in place a protection of health that makes people increasingly unequal just as happened before the reform of 78 with the mutuals . I know how many objections can be made to the above but I remain convinced that in a country with efficient, universal and free public health there can be no room to divert resources towards forms of insurance passed off as supplementary but which in reality constitute treatment pathways differentiated among citizens. On this point the trade unions must make a profound self-criticism on the contractual policy choices of recent years.

8. The intramoenia free profession as it is organized today represents another issue on which to intervene for a radical modification. In the meantime, I think it is necessary to reiterate that the extension of this method to almost all health services, even to those where there is no possibility of choosing a professional such as, for example, in the case of instrumental diagnostics, does not make any sense and represents the real cause of the lengthening of waiting lists in public health. The extension of this institute to all health professions was only the result of the requests of the corporations (orders, colleges, associations and oo.ss. compliant) and of the real need to improve the efficiency of public health services. On this point too I know how much corporate resistance there is starting from the majority of medical unions, but a universal and free public health system does not need these institutes as they are. It is up to the parliament to intervene to correct the present distortions and not leave the solution to the negotiating relationship. On this point, the article by Tiziana Sampietro QS of 9 April is illuminating.

In conclusion, I am well aware that discussing these issues will be difficult also because most of the distortions introduced over the years have seen the protagonism of subjects attributable to the left but I am convinced that there are millions of citizens willing to support these changes if it is true that the pandemic he delivered a people much more convinced of the importance of defending Italian public health.

John Nigro

Former national manager of the FP CGIL Sanità

02 maggio 2023

