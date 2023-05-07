Home » Prostate, a revolution in cancer treatment. « Medicine in the Library
Prostate, a revolution in cancer treatment.

Prostate, a revolution in cancer treatment.

In the EMBARK study just presented at the congress ofAmerican Urological Association a new generation anti-androgen drug, enzalutamide, combined with androgen deprivation therapy, has shown a 58% reduction in the likelihood that the disease will spread to other parts of the body.

Prostate cancer can be cured without resorting to pharmacological castration. It is the first time in the history of prostate cancer that this important result has been achieved, which can change the standard of care, represented for decades by androgen deprivation, otherwise called pharmacological castration or the reduction of testosterone levels, with the related side effects (andropause, loss of sexual function and libido).

Interview with Doctor Ugo De Giorgi, Director of Clinical and Experimental Oncology-Innovative Therapies of the IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’ – IRST of Meldola (FC), who gave an important contribution to the trial and is the only Italian who participated in the experimentation.

Enzalutamide is an anti-androgen, free from the side effects of pharmacological castration. For the first time, thanks to the preliminary results of this study, it has been demonstrated that it is possible to completely avoid pharmacological castration. Overall survival data will be available as the study continues, but a clear improvement in this parameter is also expected as a consequence of the reduction in the risk of distant metastases”.

Read the full text of the article:
LBA02-09 EMBARK: A PHASE 3 RANDOMIZED STUDY OF ENZALUTAMIDE OR PLACEBO PLUS LEUPROLIDE ACETATE AND ENZALUTAMIDE MONOTHERAPY IN HIGH-RISK BIOCHEMICALLY RECURRENT PROSTATE CANCER
Journal of Urology Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37119051.

Dr. Shore presents practice-changing data in prostate cancer
EMBARK points to potential new standard of care for high-risk BCR.

Source and video: PharmaStar

