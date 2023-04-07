news-txt”>

Applications of the metaverse and research: this is the new challenge launched by the Irccs Istituto di Candiolo against cancer. Thanks to immersive technology, it will be possible to improve the management and care of cancer patients. The hospital is at the forefront of innovation and has invested 2 million euros to enter the metaverse in a dedicated area of ​​2,000 m2, applying the possibilities offered by sharing to urological tumours, such as prostate and kidney cancer of clinical cases and from the management of preoperative and follow up through telemedicine and telemonitoring applied to the metaverse.

“The synergy between telemedicine, access to 5G wireless networks that allow increasingly precise data transmission, artificial intelligence with the ability to manage large amounts of data – explains Antonino Sottile, General Director of Irccs of Candiolo – is opening promising prospects for doctors and patients who in the virtual world already find new opportunities for improved management of pathologies, first and foremost oncological ones.Thanks to dedicated viewers that allow users to immerse themselves in the virtual metaverse, for example, it is possible for doctors to meet avatars of colleagues from all over the world so as to share information and intervention decisions, making use of digital contents such as images from CAT scans and magnetic resonance imaging of new generation models which reconstruct the anatomy of the patient’s organs in 3D, a sort of ‘twin’ organs. In short, we can imagine a virtual room with a table around which sit specialists who can be anywhere”.

Concrete applications of the metaverse are already a reality at the IRCCS of Candiolo. Surgeons “will already have the opportunity from April to ‘train’ on virtual models created starting from the anatomical and clinical data of the individual patient, thus improving their skills but above all the outcome of the interventions in reality, because they will be able to practice virtually”, he says Anna Sapino, Scientific Director of the Irccs. At the same time “a platform will be tested that will also allow patients to enter virtual rooms where they can interact with doctors remotely while living in the metaverse environment”, explains Felice Borghi, director of the Surgical Area. Furthermore, for postoperative care, surgeons will be able to visit patients in a sort of virtual clinic, using telemedicine and telemonitoring.