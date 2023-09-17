Home » Prostate calcifications: What they are and everything you need to know
Prostate calcifications: What they are and everything you need to know

Prostate calcifications are a medical condition that affects men of all ages. In this article, we will understand together what they are, their causes, the symptoms associated with this condition and the treatment options available today.

Let’s start by saying what the prostate is and what role it plays. The prostate is a small male gland located beneath the bladder. The main function is to produce prostatic fluid, an important component of seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. The prostate is susceptible to several medical conditions, including benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer. As for the other hand, prostate calcifications are calcium deposits that form inside the prostate gland. These can be detected during an ultrasound examination or CT scan of the prostate. They can appear in men of all ages, but occur more frequently in older men.

The causes and symptoms of prostate calcifications

Even today, the main causes of prostate calcifications are not entirely clear. However, there are some factors that can contribute to their formation, such as:

Inflammatory processes: Chronic inflammation of the prostate, also known as prostatitis, significantly increases the risk of calcifications.Frequent infections: Repeated infections of the prostate can damage the tissues and therefore, contribute to the formation of calcifications.Aging: Without a doubt, older men are more likely to experience prostate calcifications.Traumas: Injuries or trauma to the pelvic area increase the risk of calcifications. The causes and symptoms of prostate calcifications – TantaSalute.it

As for the symptoms, Prostate calcifications may be asymptomatic therefore, they are often discovered by chance during a general medical examination. However, in some cases, symptoms may also appear, such as:

Pelvic pain: Some men, in fact, may experience pain or discomfort in the pelvic region. Urine problems: Calcifications can also interfere with urinary flow and therefore, cause some symptoms similar to those of BPH, for example difficulty urinating or urinating continued.Urinary tract infections: The risk of urinary tract infections is increased by calcifications.

How to treat this problem

First of all, the diagnosis of prostate calcifications is made via transrectal ultrasound or CT scan. Once you have confirmed the presence of calcifications, you need to figure out how to treat them. In this case, treatment depends on the symptoms and severity of the case. Treatment options include:

Monitoring: If the calcifications are asymptomatic, then the doctor can monitor them over time.Medicines: In some cases, doctors prescribe medications to relieve calcification synonyms.Surgery: If the situation is serious enough and therefore the calcifications create serious problems, in these cases the doctor proceeds with surgery.Shockwave therapy: It is used to fragment calcifications.

In conclusion, prostate calcifications are a common condition affecting men. Although they cause uncomfortable symptoms and discomfort, most cases are asymptomatic and therefore do not require any treatment. In any case, it is always important to consult your doctor if you suspect this condition. Prevention with a healthy lifestyle, regular monitoring and management of underlying medical conditions certainly contribute to decreasing the risk of developing serious prostatic calcifications.

