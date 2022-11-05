In Italy every year 36 thousand new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed, the most common neoplasm among men, and about 7 thousand deaths related to the disease have been recorded. In order to be able to identify prostate cancer early, prevention is essential. For this reason, in November, considered the month of prostate cancer prevention and more generally of male prevention, the international “Movember” campaign was launched. Created by the Movember Foundation, it takes its name from the fusion of the English words “mustache” (ie mustache), and “november”.

In Italy, the urologists of Siu, the Italian Society of Urology, actively support the initiative, which has dedicated a dedicated area on its portal, where it is possible to fill in a special questionnaire to investigate the levels of knowledge on prostate cancer. The campaign, promoted through social networks, also involves three important barber shops. Via a QR code, customers can fill out the survey and get key information on disease prevention. In addition, “coffee with the urologist” will be held in Rome, Milan and Florence, meetings where experts will explore the various topics.

“The urological examination is the first fundamental step to be able to identify the most frequent pathologies of the male sex at an early stage, including prostate cancer and benign prostatic hypertrophy, which affects up to one in two males, but also rarer diseases such as cancer of the testicle “, explained Giuseppe Carrieri, president of Siu. “A more complete uro-andrological evaluation also allows us to identify other frequent pathologies such as varicocele, which can be associated with male infertility, and erectile dysfunction which can be a first alarm bell for cardio-vascular problems”, he added.

“All men over the age of 40 should perform an initial urological evaluation”, underlined Vincenzo Mirone, head of the resources and communication office of Siu. An uro-andrological evaluation is to be recommended, however, even in adolescence or in any case at the age of majority “in order to be able to adequately recognize and treat any pathologies (varicocele, prostatitis, etc.) which, if neglected, can have serious repercussions with passing of time and raise awareness among young people on the issue of preventing diseases such as testicular cancer, more frequent between the ages of 15 and 40 “, he concluded.