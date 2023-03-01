Prostate cancer, Fondazione Onda presents a document highlighting the challenges of promoting early diagnosis, access to treatment and timely patient management

Il prostate cancer, one of the main cancers that affects men, a real challenge for the national health system in which prevention plays a key role. This is the theme of the document “Prostate cancer and new European recommendations. Intervention strategies to promote access to early diagnosis”, addressed to the Institutions and presented today by Wave FoundationNational observatory on women’s health and gender, with the unconditional contribution of Astellas Pharma, in a virtual press conference. The aim of the document is to outline the strategy in the fight against this tumor, identifying early diagnosis and access to multidisciplinary specialist pathways as priorities and identifying possible intervention trajectories to promote correct information and facilitate fair access to treatment.

Prostate cancer: Few people get tested without obvious signs of a health problem

Il prostate cancer it is the most frequent tumor in the male population of western countries. In 2022 in Italy there are an estimated 40,500 new diagnoses, which represent 19.8% of all male cancers. The incidence of prostate cancer has increased over time due to the progressive aging of the population, but above all due to the greater probability of early diagnosis of the disease, which is accompanied by a continuous reduction in mortality, demonstrating the crucial role of early diagnosis. In Italy there are 564,000 men who live with a diagnosis of prostate cancer. In addition to primary prevention, based on correct lifestyles, in particular correct nutrition and regular physical activity, it is early diagnosis, i.e. secondary prevention, which represents the most effective preventive strategy, since it makes it possible to intercept early stage cancer, even before the onset of symptoms, increasing the chances of cure and recovery, reducing mortality and improving the quality of life of patients.

According to the survey “Prostate cancer awareness“, made by Wave Foundation in collaboration with Elma Research in 2021, only three out of ten men feel they are sufficiently informed about prostate cancer. Poor is the aptitude to undergo checks in the absence of specific problems or manifest disturbances, in a sphere such as the urological one which pertains to the sexual and reproductive dimension. In many cases, women intervene in motivating men to carry out checks, as confirmed by 57 percent of the interviewees involved in the study.

“Promote information and awareness activities on the prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer also aimed at women is essential, often it is women who favor active urological prevention on the part of their partner, in intercepting the first alarm bells or in urging timely access to specialist diagnostic and treatment pathways “, she claims Francesca Merzagorapresident Wave Foundation. “According to 54% of women, men faced with genitourinary symptoms react with behaviors that do not favor sharing with the doctor, minimizing the problem and stalling. We need to put into practice an intervention strategy that decisively promotes the prevention of this tumor among men, screening, early diagnosis and access to multidisciplinary specialist pathways”.

Hence the importance of the strategic document presented today, which also tends in the direction of implementing the “European Council Recommendation on strengthening prevention through early detection: a new EU approach to cancer screening”, published on 29 November 2022, in which prostate cancer is explicitly included: according to the Commission’s high-level scientific advisors, precisely in consideration of the preliminary evidence and the significant amount of opportunistic screening underway, European countries should consider a phased approach, including trialing and further research to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of implementing organized programs to ensure appropriate management and quality based on prostate specific antigen (PSA) testing for men , in combination with a supplemental magnetic resonance image (MRI) as a follow-up test.

Prostate cancer, a new strategy to focus on prevention, early diagnosis and access to treatment

Here, then, are the main strategic lines of action proposed by the document addressed by the Onda Foundation to the institutions:

Promote correct sexual and reproductive health education among the male population, from an early age, breaking down taboos and enhancing the role of the specialist doctor of reference in its protection.

Increase information and awareness on prostate cancer, with particular reference to risk factors and the role of early diagnosis, highlighting the importance of undergoing regular specialist urological check-ups, especially after the age of 50 (after 40, in case of positive familiarity) even in the absence of symptoms.

Guarantee access to clear and correct information on the benefits and risks of early diagnosis for prostate cancer, as well as on the limitations of the techniques currently in use for screening.

Guarantee equal and homogeneous access throughout the national territory to the early diagnosis of prostate cancer with coverage of the population concerned and according to guidelines shared by the scientific community.

Strengthen the role of the general practitioner in the promotion of male health and in the primary and secondary active prevention of prostate cancer, investing in specific training on the national territory.

Promote information and awareness-raising activities on the prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer also aimed at women, in consideration of the female role in promoting active urological prevention by their partners, in intercepting the first alarm bells and in urging a timely access to specialist diagnostic and treatment pathways.

“Prevention understood as early or timely diagnosis is of great importance in the fight against prostate cancer,” he says Journal of AccountsSecretary SIURO, Italian Society of Uro-Oncology, “for which we have many highly effective therapeutic tools, which can also be combined with each other: technologically advanced surgery and radiotherapy and an ever-increasing number of innovative drugs, with different mechanisms of action. Fundamental are the identification of patients at risk, in particular heirs and families, and attention to one’s ‘urinary well-being’ by planning an early urological evaluation (within 40 years for subjects at risk) for a possible diagnostic study”.

“The role of general medicine in the early identification of prostate cancer is undoubtedly fundamental and takes advantage of the personal and family knowledge of one’s client”, he comments Andrea SalvettiOncology Area Referent SIMG, Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care. “The data held by Health Search (General Medicine database) tell us about a strong and constant rise in prostate cancer from 11.7% in 2010 to 16.7% in 2019 with a prevalence peak in over 85s (88.4%). It is therefore necessary to increase awareness of this pathology among our population, intercepting every premonitory symptom and monitoring those who could be more susceptible due to familiarity and/or abnormal lifestyles. Responsibility, monitoring and training must be the messages to be transmitted to the population and health professionals in order to arrive at an early diagnosis that allows this pathology to be treated in the best possible way”.

“A cancer diagnosis changes life and prospects for the patient and his family: it is essential to help adult men overcome barriers, taboos and resistances and improve the low predisposition to make early diagnosis. This project, which aims to implement and share the new recommendations of the Council of the European Union on an organized prostate cancer screening pathway, represents an invaluable opportunity to put this cancer on the agenda of the political agenda and therefore increase the awareness of the institutions so that they can intervene and define lines of intervention to improve the early and timely diagnosis of this carcinoma. To generate health it is important to share prevention paths and therefore the role of the lay population and of the entire Health System is essential to stimulate reflections on the issue of prostate cancer”, he concludes Joseph MaduriCEO Astellas Pharma S.p.A.

