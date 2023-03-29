A new drug therapy has been discovered for the treatment of prostate cancer: it is a combination therapy that has come to the Phase 3 clinical trial and is getting closer to approval. The treatment consists of the combination of two drugs, talazoparib e enzalutamidewhich in the testing phase resulted in a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to treatment with enzalutamide and placebo. At this point, approval is awaited from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products) which should arrive already this yearby the end of 2023.

prostate cancer: The research — The results of the clinical trial were presented by dottor Neeraj Agarwalprofessor of oncology, lead investigator of this study and director of cancer research at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute, who wanted to focus not only on the effect of the treatments, but also on how important it is manage and limit side effects as much as possible, thereby increasing the patient’s quality of life: “As a doctor, I want my patients to be able to enjoy life while being treated for cancer. Clinical trials help us find better cancer treatments with fewer side effects. Those affected by cancer can hope that treatment will consistently improve their health.”