People with prostate cancer who eat more vegetables are less likely to progress or recur: by well over 50% compared to those who eat fewer vegetables.

Dr. Vivian Liu of the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of California, San Francisco presented a study focusing on how what we eat may affect prostate cancer risk. It is what emerges from one US study conducted on over 2,000 peoplewhich is presented at theAmerican Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Asco Gu).

For now, the results have to be taken with a grain of salt. But they do provide important information that will help scientists better understand how nutrients can cause cancer in some people.

Diet and prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is by far the most common form of cancer among Italian men aged 50 and over, with an estimated 46,000 new cases expected in 2022.

Observational studies have traditionally shown that people who eat tomatoes and other vegetables at least five times a week are less likely to develop prostate cancer.

Little is known, however, about how nutritional intake relates to disease course or patient survival.

prostate cancer, I study

The national president of SIUrO Sergio Bracarda underlines that the study by overseas colleagues opens up “possible new perspectives on dietary recommendations for patients”.

There are over 564,000 men living in Italy after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing.

It is therefore a very common disease, and stopping its progression must be our priority. However, further investigations are needed to ascertain in more detail which diet is best, balancing each nutrient with individual needs in mind.

For example, a person undergoing hormone therapy will likely experience a loss of muscle mass. For this reason he should consume foods rich in protein and not just vegetables.

Dietary lifestyle is essential both before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary neoplasia.

The survey included 2,038 men aged 43 to 102 years with a diagnosis of early stage or locally advanced prostate cancer.

Vegetables and prostate cancer

The subjects completed a questionnaire on the frequency of consumption of about 140 different foods and drinks, from which an index was obtained that indicated the frequency with which vegetables were included in the diet.

Researchers studied the link between diet and the risk of prostate cancer progression or recurrence in cancer patients over a period of 7.4 years.

Liu says: “We know that diets that include vegetables, fruits and legumes are linked to many health benefits. For example, these types of foods can help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. The reduction of the progression of the prostate cancer it is another of the advantages of a diet rich in fibre”.

High levels of vegetable consumption were found to reduce the risk of disease progression or recurrence by 52% and 53%, respectively, compared with a significant reduction of only 16.5% for participants who ate a small amount. The researchers controlled for confounding variables such as age, obesity and family history when looking at these associations.