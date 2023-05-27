Prostate cancer arises for a ‘simple’ reason and research confirms it

According to some scientists, prostate cancer arises for a very specific reason, and the study will continue to find further correlations.

Prostate cancers are increasingly frequent and research is trying to understand the mechanisms that make people ill, so as to devise more effective strategies.

To better understand how widespread the phenomenon of cancer diagnoses is in the male population, let us recall some numbers. According to what was stated by the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) 37,000 new cases were diagnosed in 2019. During their lifetime, 1 in 9 men has a theoretical probability of developing prostate cancer.

It follows that, the sooner you understand why does this type of malignancy arise? and the better it will be to preventor alternatively find more effective treatments.

Ad a studywhich adds up to the already many in the sector, participated 8 illustrious Italian scientists and the results were then published in the international journal Cancers. Here’s what transpired.

Why does prostate cancer arise in certain individuals, and more and more often?

The latest study carried out emphasizes a particularity that was found in many patients affected by prostate cancer.

Surely, as with other types of cancer, several factors, including concomitant ones, can contribute to triggering the growth of “crazy” cells. It is from this assumption that, in general, we identify i subjects at risk.

Pears regarding prostate cancer definitely genetics/familiarity plays a rolebut also the bad eating habitssmoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and also exposure to polluting and/or harmful substances.

The scholars examined databases containing thousands of test results, biopsies and other tests performed on cancer patients. The intention was to better understand what were the “ideal conditions” for the formation of cancer cells.

Well, it may seem incredible but in most cases of diagnosis of the disease there was a chronic inflammation of the prostate. Usually, as the researchers themselves state, “Chronic inflammation of the prostate has been considered for many years as a pathology of minor importance compared to benign hypertrophy (enlargement and consequent urinary disorders) or carcinoma, and therefore often overlooked“.

In light of what was observed in the recent study, however, it seems that chronic inflammation plays a key role in the onset of cancer.

Surely further studies and insights will be needed, but if this hypothesis were confirmed, medicine could devise more effective therapies. First by doing correct wrong lifestyles that lead to inflammatory states and then to ideate targeted therapies to reduce them and thus decrease the chances of triggering the tumor.

