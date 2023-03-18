One study found a possible association between long-term intake of nitrates and trihalomethanes found in drinking water and the risk of developing prostate cancer.

Il ingested nitrate during adulthood throughtap water and thebottled water could be a risk factor for the prostate cancerespecially in the case of aggressive tumors and in younger men.

This is suggested by a study conducted in Spain and led byInstitute of Global Health of Barcelona (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the La Caixa Foundation. The results of this scientific work have been published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Research also points to an important role of diet. The research team has, in fact, found that eating a sufficient amount of fiber, fruits and vegetables or vitamin C could reduce this negative effect of nitrate in drinking water.

Nitrate and trihalomethane (THM) ingested through water

The aim of the study was to evaluate whether there was a relationship between nitrate and trihalomethane (THM) intake through drinking water and prostate cancer. Both nitrate and THMs are two of the most common contaminants of drinking water. The nitrate present in water comes from fertilizers and excrement from intensive agriculture and livestock. The rain carries it up to the aquifers and rivers.

“It is a compound that is part of nature, but we have altered its natural cycle,” he explains Cristina Villanueva, ISGlobal researcher specializing in water pollution. Now it is being studied whether sustained exposure to nitrate throughout adult life can lead to the development of cancer.

THMs, on the other hand, are by-products of water disinfection, i.e. chemical compounds that are formed after the disinfection of water for consumption, generally with chlorine. Unlike nitrate, whose only route of entry is by ingestion, THMs can also be inhaled and absorbed through the skin while washing or swimming. Long-term exposure to THMs has been associated with an increased risk of bladder cancerbut to date evidence of their relationship to other types of cancer has been very limited.

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer and long-term exposure to nitrates and THMs in drinking water

To evaluate the possible association between prostate cancer and long-term exposure to nitrate and THMs in drinking water, a research team led by ISGlobal studied 697 cases of prostate cancer in Spanish hospitals between 2008 and 2008. 2013 (of which 97 had aggressive tumors), as well as 927 other men aged 38 to 85 who had not been diagnosed with cancer at the time of the study and who served as a control group.

Knowing where these people had lived and the type of water (tap, bottled or, in some cases, a well) and the amount of water they had drunk during their lives, the average nitrate and trihalomethane at which each participant would be exhibited from the age of 18. The estimates were made starting from the data available from the drinking water checks carried out by the municipalities or the licensed companies, from the analyzes carried out on the bottled water of the most distributed brands and from the regional averages of the levels of contamination in various points of Spain fed from groundwater.

Well, the higher the nitrate intake, the higher the association with prostate cancer. Participants with the highest intakes of nitrate through water (more than 14 mg/d on average over a lifetime) were 1.6 times more likely to develop low- or intermediate-grade prostate cancer, and nearly 3 the likelihood of developing aggressive prostate cancer, compared with participants with the lowest nitrate intakes (less than 6 mg/d on average over a lifetime).

“Aggressive and, therefore, poorly prognosis prostate cancers have been suggested to have different aetiological causes than slow-growing tumors with an indolent course, and our results confirm this possibility,” he explains. Carolina Donat-Vargas, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study. The researcher also points out that “the risks associated with the intake of nitrate through water are already evident when water consumption is below the maximum levels permitted by European directives, ie 50 mg of nitrate per liter of water”.

Drinking water does not imply that you can develop cancer

The authors, however, specify that this is initial evidence that will have to be confirmed with new studies, so there is still a long way to go before we can speak of a causal relationship. “Exposure to nitrates through drinking water does not imply that you will develop prostate cancer,” says Carolina Donat-Vargas. “What we expect is that this study, along with others, can help review the allowable levels of nitrate in water to ensure they do not pose a risk to human health,” she adds.

On the other hand, while ingested THMs were not associated with prostate cancer, THM levels in residential tap water were, suggesting that inhalation and dermal exposures could have a significant weight in the total exposure. . Further studies adequately quantifying THM exposure via the different routes are needed to draw firm conclusions.

