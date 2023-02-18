Among patients with prostate cancer, those who put more vegetables on their plate seem to be less likely to undergo a progression or to have a recurrence: by well over 50% compared to those who eat fewer vegetables. Rekindling attention to the role of diet in this particular cancer is one studio led by Vivian Liu of the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of California, San Francisco, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Genitourinary Cancer Symposium The result, for now, should be taken with a grain of salt, but it provides important information to better understand the link between diet and some types of cancer.

Diet and prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most frequent in the Italian male population aged 50 and over, with a total of 46,000 new cases estimated for 2022. According to experts, decades of observational studies have so far suggested that a greater consumption of some vegetables, such as tomatoes, are associated with a lower incidence of prostate cancer. Little is known, however, of a possible impact of nutrition on the progression of the disease and on the survival of patients. For this, a new observational study was launched in 2004 (CaPSURE Diet and Lifestyle) within a larger trial conducted thanks to the US CaPSURE registry (Cancer of the Prostate Strategic Urologic Research Endeavor).

The study

“The study by overseas colleagues opens up new possible perspectives on the dietary recommendations of patients – underlines Sergio Bracarda, National President of SIUrO -. In total, more than 564 thousand men in Italy live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing. It is therefore a very widespread pathology and stopping the risk of progression must be our priority. However, further investigations are needed to verify in more detail which is the best diet which must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormone therapy are likely to experience a strong loss of muscle mass. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables. More generally, dietary lifestyles are fundamental both before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary neoplasia”.

The survey involved 2,038 patients aged between 43 and 102 years, with a diagnosis of early stage or locally advanced prostate cancer. All completed a questionnaire on the frequency of consumption of about 140 different foods and drinks, from which an index was drawn on the amount of vegetables included in the diet. Over approximately 7.4 years, the researchers determined associations between diet and risk of disease progression and recurrence in these patients. “We know – says Liu – that diets that include vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains are associated with numerous health benefits, including a reduction in the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and overall mortality. Now we can add prostate cancer progression-reducing benefits to this list.” According to the results, in fact, the participants who consumed the highest content of vegetables recorded a 52% and 53% reduction in the risk of disease progression or recurrence, respectively, compared to those who ate the least. These associations would be independent of other known risk factors (age, obesity, family history, etc.). The researchers also took into account other confounders, such as the use of mineral or vitamin supplements, the average level of education and household income.

Future prospects

For the future, the goal is to analyze even more specifically the relationship between the consumption of foods of plant origin and mortality related to prostate cancer and to continue the study, extending it up to ten years after diagnosis. “The risk of disease progression – comments Bradley Alexander McGregor, Asco expert for genitourinary tumors – is one of the many fundamental concerns for people with prostate cancer, as well as for their families and doctors. These results-he concludes-may inform dietary recommendations, with potential benefits for the prevention of numerous chronic diseases ”.

Diet and genitourinary tumours

Several studies have already highlighted the role of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products in the onset of prostate cancer. “The same is true in renal cell carcinoma where too much fat of animal origin can be a contributing cause of the pathology. Clear scientific evidence has not yet emerged for testicular and bladder tumors. Our advice for everyone, patients and non-patients, is to follow a diet that is as varied and balanced as possible, with any specific recommendations.At the same time, great attention must be paid to controlling body weight, another risk factor closely linked to diet”, explains Bracarda.

Other news from the congress

The latest scientific evidence in the uro-oncological field produced by international medical-scientific research is presented at the ASCO GU in San Francisco. “There is important news on advanced renal cell carcinoma as well as on urothelial and prostatic ones – continues Bracarda -. We also have updates from previous studies in castration-resistant prostate cancer. New prognostic biomarkers are also appearing as well as the use of multimodal artificial intelligence. Innovation, technology and constant improvement of daily clinical practice have allowed us to achieve important results. Treatments are more effective and able to increase life expectancy even for the most serious and advanced forms of cancer. In fact, the latest data underline that in Italy we have obtained a five-year survival of over 80% for the four main urological neoplasms: prostate, bladder, kidney and testicle. Hence the need to also address other aspects such as, for example, nutrition or the preservation of a patient’s sexual and reproductive capacities”.