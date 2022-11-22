Following oncological surgery, there are gender differences in access to care. If after mastectomy for breast cancer women find dedicated pathways and solutions in the Breast Units, for men who undergo radical surgery for prostate cancer (prostatectomy) there is no equal access, for regulatory reasons, to therapeutic solutions to deal with side effects such as erectile dysfunction or urinary incontinence. ‘Gender diversity’ and rights, looking to the present and to the future, was discussed in a meeting in Milan at the Institute for Advancing Science of Boston Scientific. At the event, promoted by Dbi, patients, doctors, health directors, institutions, journalists, patient associations and political exponents brought their testimony.

Every year – the promoters of the appointment recall in a note – 36,000 Italian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, the most frequent in the over 50s; about 20,000 undergo radical surgery. After a prostatectomy, half of men can experience two functional problems. The first, more frequent, is erectile dysfunction because the removal of the tumor can lead to damage to the structures responsible for erections. The second, less frequent but equally devastating, is urinary incontinence. In both cases, patients should, without difficulty and anywhere in the area, access the diagnostic therapeutic assistance pathways (Pdta), first of all rehabilitative and then pharmacological and surgical, to recover autonomy and quality of life. As witnessed, however, enormous disparities remain between the Italian regions.

In erectile dysfunction – continues the note – when drug therapy is not effective (in 30-35% of cases), the implantation of a penile prosthesis is decisive for restoring full functionality of the organ involved and therefore erection. All the components of the prosthesis are implanted under the skin and are not visible from the outside, a fundamental aspect for patient acceptance. The penile prosthesis, the patient associations Fincopp and Europa Uomo recalled, is a service envisaged by public health, but access to prosthetic implants within the National Health Service is not easy for all patients, contrary to what is consolidated on the female face, since the reimbursement of breast implants after a mastectomy has been foreseen for some time.

Devices for him (penile prostheses and artificial urinary sphincters), even if recognized as effective and decisive, are not ‘guaranteed’ for regulatory reasons. At the moment, no Region envisages reimbursement methods and the DRG system (the procedures for classification and financing of hospital activities) contemplates reimbursements that are inadequate. Furthermore, the prostheses do not fall within the Lea, essential levels of assistance. On the other hand, the rules for the drugs used after pelvic demolitive surgery are radically different. In fact, Note 75 provides for the reimbursement of pharmacological therapies for patients undergoing pelvic surgery, making the ‘closure’ with respect to prostheses doubly incomprehensible.

As for urinary incontinence after a prostatectomy, artificial urinary sphincters (Sua) are considered decisive. Placed inside the body, they allow urinary function to be fully restored and drastically reduce the daily use of diapers (still the most widespread solution today), which go from a dozen to 0-1 a day, with savings for the SSN and a significant improvement in quality of life. However, critical issues also emerge in this case: just think that the National Health Service covers only 24% of patients potentially suitable for these therapeutic facilities.

It follows that access to rehabilitation, pharmacological and surgical pathways – continue the promoters of the Milanese event – is often left to the initiative of individual hospital departments or individual doctors. There are various reasons, such as the mistaken belief that the most important aspect is only the removal of the tumor and that life expectancy should focus on this. On the other hand, there are the considerations on the costs of functional recovery treatments, considered excessively high, and on the methods of reimbursement, still inadequate, which entrust medical directors with assessments on whether or not to adopt them. With these premises, it is understandable why there are very few specialized centers and the diffusion of these solutions is scarce, despite the fact that their therapeutic efficacy and non-aesthetic nature of intervention are recognized

The conference also presented virtuous models, developed by various hospitals (for example in Turin, Parma, Foggia), such as the efficient network of first, second and third level specialist centers in which multidisciplinary teams operate that address all aspects pathology and recovery paths. For example, mention was made of the creation of innovative platforms that allow constant dialogue with patients to be maintained, guaranteeing appropriateness and adherence to therapies, maximum support along the therapeutic path and a constant flow of information between clinicians.

On the savings generated by careful management of these situations, a study conducted by the University of Rome Tor Vergata on the HTA (Health technology assessment) was presented to verify the economic sustainability of the artificial urinary sphincter. In this case, the comparison between the cost of the system and the direct and indirect costs associated with male urinary incontinence (diapers, drugs, lost working days, social isolation and so on) even leads to a balance in favor of the system, above all if carried out with methods codified in equal measure on the whole territory and also evaluating with foresight the impact of the costs linked to non-use.

Determined to overcome the critical issues, reprogramming a modern health system and responsive to the needs of citizens, the intervention of the honorable Marco Lacarra (Pd). The political exponent – the promoters of the meeting report – recalled how initiatives had also been developed previously to raise awareness in the political world through a parliamentary resolution of transversal consensus, to which he hopes that the new government will want to follow up and give substance.

Equally important are the references to the institutional commitment of scientific societies (Auro, Essm, Sia, Siu, Siud) and the academic world which have the task of training professionals in the sector. While emphasizing the differences compared to other European countries, the shared hope is that an increasingly large number of professionals will be made aware of these issues. Lastly, the certifications of hospital best practices implemented by the Onda Foundation (pink dot, blue dot) and the commitment of authoritative clinicians to draw up a position paper that will make it possible to request, institutionally, the adoption of recovery solutions functional for thousands of men undergoing prostatectomy, and accessible and decisive therapeutic pathways to be developed in urological structures.

Looking to the future, the hope expressed by many is the creation of centers with various levels of specialization to which all hospital structures can refer and which can guarantee all patients equal rights and access to treatment and assistance.