Prostate cancer, how do you live afterwards? Problems and solutions – breaking latest news

Prostate Cancer: the silent enemy affecting men in Italy

Prostate cancer is the most frequent type of cancer among males in Italy, with an increasing number of cases being diagnosed each year. According to recent statistics, around 40,500 new cases were recorded in 2022, making it a pressing public health issue. The impact of the disease goes beyond the physical aspect, as it also affects the mental and emotional well-being of those diagnosed.

A recent survey conducted by Europa Uomo, involving 5,500 patients across 32 countries, sheds light on the experiences of men who have received a diagnosis of prostate cancer. The survey revealed that the side effects of the treatments weigh heavily on the patients, with issues such as erectile dysfunction, incontinence, hormonal disorders, anxiety, depression, and pain being common. These side effects can have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients, leading to the need for better support and management strategies.

One of the key findings from the survey is the need for early diagnosis and active surveillance. Prostate cancer often shows no signs in its initial phase, making early detection crucial. The survey also emphasized the importance of strengthening diagnostic-therapeutic pathways and the creation of Prostate Units to ensure a multidisciplinary approach to care. Additionally, active surveillance, which involves regular check-ups for low-risk prostate cancer, was highlighted as a strategy that best preserves the patients’ quality of life.

The survey also revealed that the number of young men being diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 50 has been increasing in recent years. This challenges the misconception that prostate cancer is a disease that primarily affects older men and highlights the need for increased awareness and early detection efforts among younger males.

The importance of paying attention to urinary problems and seeking medical advice if any symptoms arise was also underscored. Various urinary issues, such as difficulty in starting urination, weak urinary flow, frequent urination, and presence of nighttime urination, could be indicative of prostate problems and should not be ignored.

In terms of treatment, the survey highlighted the effectiveness of surgical, radiotherapeutic, and brachytherapeutic options in offering good results for recovery and long-term survival. However, it also emphasized the need for patients to weigh the potential side effects of each treatment option and take into consideration their preferences and expectations to make an informed decision.

Ultimately, the survey brings to light the multifaceted impact of prostate cancer on men’s lives and the urgent need for improved support, early detection, and personalized treatment strategies. By addressing the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of the disease, healthcare professionals can help men navigate their prostate cancer journey with better quality of life and well-being.

Share this: Facebook

X

