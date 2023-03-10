Home Health Prostate cancer: increasingly tailored therapies thanks to Artificial Intelligence
Prostate cancer: increasingly tailored therapies thanks to Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to identify predictive biomarkers and increasingly personalize prostate cancer treatments. It is a not at all distant scenario that comes from the Asco Genitourinary Cancer (GU) Symposium. The meeting was held in recent weeks in San Francisco and saw the participation of the most important world specialists in uro-oncology. It was precisely from this Symposium that new and interesting confirmations on multimodal artificial intelligence arrived and the data of a study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology were presented.

